ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

Nurudeen Shotayo

The outgoing Governor stressed that he's prepared for any eventuality, adding that he would spend his time in EFCC custody conducting research.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]
Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]

Recommended articles

The Governor disclosed this at the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session in Abuja on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

He said he was reliably informed about the anti-graft agency's plan to arrest and detain him over alleged fraud.

Obaseki, however, asserted that he's unperturbed by the purported arrest or investigation of his administration, attributing the petition against him to individuals pursuing a vendetta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing Governor stressed that he's prepared for any eventuality, adding that he would spend his time in EFCC custody conducting research.

“I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research.

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects. I believe in Edo State. One of the enduring achievements is our focus on the Edo people and issues that matter to them, implementing necessary reforms.

“Why should I be afraid? I just focused on what I believe in, and today, you can see what has been accomplished. What happens after that is beyond my control. They can continue with their political witch-hunt and do all they can to harm me. That’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid; I’m not worried. They’ve written all sorts of unfounded petitions against me, and that’s part of the challenge. In fact, I can even turn myself in if they call me – I have nothing to hide," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obaseki accused his opponents of being envious of his achievements over the past eight years, insisting that he has left a lasting legacy in the South-South State.

“You know how this country is. It’s filled with bitterness, vendettas, and wickedness. Those who have opposed me in Edo State are cruel, very wicked, and filled with jealousy and envy because they cannot match the accomplishments we’ve made in the past eight years.

“But what’s important is to focus on the people to improve Nigeria, as the suffering is excessive. We are privileged to make a difference, so let’s focus on issues, not vendettas.

“Reforming the bureaucracy is a priority. We focused on the people and the civil servants,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

Panel clears military of secret abortions allegations in North East

Panel clears military of secret abortions allegations in North East

Stop blaming govt, do something to better Nigeria — Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians

Stop blaming govt, do something to better Nigeria — Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians

Onu's death has robbed Nigeria of committed patriot, statesman – Tinubu

Onu's death has robbed Nigeria of committed patriot, statesman – Tinubu

'Wike must go': Protest rocks Abuja over mass demolitions by FCT minister

'Wike must go': Protest rocks Abuja over mass demolitions by FCT minister

Widow cries out, alleges frustration from her late husband’s kinsmen

Widow cries out, alleges frustration from her late husband’s kinsmen

Gunmen in military camouflage kill Police inspector, kidnap 2 Chinese nationals

Gunmen in military camouflage kill Police inspector, kidnap 2 Chinese nationals

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting in Ebonyi

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template