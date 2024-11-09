ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the valedictory session, the governor commended members of the council for helping him in driving the government’s vision of making Edo great again.

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]
Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Obaseki, who came into office on November 12, 2016, is expected to end his eight-year tenure on November 12, 2024.

Obaseki dissolved the cabinet shortly after a valedictory session held at the Government House on Friday in Benin.

His deputy, Godwins Omobayo, moved the motion for the dissolution of the State Executive Council for 2020-2024, which was seconded by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Osilama Okuofu.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the valedictory session, the governor commended members of the council for helping him in driving the government’s vision of making Edo great again.

Obaseki also commended citizens of the state for supporting, praying and collaborating with his administration throughout his tenure.

Members of the cabinet took turns to eulogise the governor and acknowledged his many achievements in various sectors.

They also commended the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the people of the state in their various capacities.

The outgoing commissioners and Heads of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also took turns to present awards and gifts to honour the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The valedictory session for the outgoing state executive council climaxed with a dinner in honour of the state governor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to girl hit by policeman’s teargas canister

Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to girl hit by policeman’s teargas canister

US accuses Iran of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump

US accuses Iran of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Black box of crashed helicopter recovered, search for 3 missing persons continues

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

Yobe school, closed due to insurgent activities, reopens 12 years later

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

EFCC wants to arrest me next week; I'll use the period for research - Obaseki

Panel clears military of secret abortions allegations in North East

Panel clears military of secret abortions allegations in North East

Stop blaming govt, do something to better Nigeria — Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians

Stop blaming govt, do something to better Nigeria — Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how