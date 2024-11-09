Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Obaseki, who came into office on November 12, 2016, is expected to end his eight-year tenure on November 12, 2024.

Obaseki dissolved the cabinet shortly after a valedictory session held at the Government House on Friday in Benin.

His deputy, Godwins Omobayo, moved the motion for the dissolution of the State Executive Council for 2020-2024, which was seconded by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Osilama Okuofu.

At the valedictory session, the governor commended members of the council for helping him in driving the government’s vision of making Edo great again.

Obaseki also commended citizens of the state for supporting, praying and collaborating with his administration throughout his tenure.

Members of the cabinet took turns to eulogise the governor and acknowledged his many achievements in various sectors.

They also commended the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the people of the state in their various capacities.

The outgoing commissioners and Heads of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also took turns to present awards and gifts to honour the governor.

