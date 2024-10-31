Don't waste your time probing Obaseki, Ganduje advises Okpebholo

He gave the advice when Okpebholo paid a courtesy visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), saying he should rather focus on enthroning good governance when he assumed office.

“The ideals of democracy were upheld, the election was executed, and we are on the winning side, you should not focus on the previous administration.

“Look forward, don’t look back, and don’t waste your time fighting the person you took over from, there is no need. A progressive government does not have time for that.

“Focus on the manifesto you painstakingly produced, follow it to the letter with the socio-economic development of the people, and build bridges.

“Establish good relationships with the stakeholders, think forward and be an action governor,” Ganduje advised.

He noted that during the campaign, Okpebholo was an action candidate and now, an action governor-elect, saying the APC had believed that he would succeed and make the people of Edo proud.

Ganduje said the party was ready to assist the governor-elect to deliver on his campaign promises, but said he must ensure that from the Ward to Local Government and State levels, all party offices were functional and physically habitable.

“We have recently established a progressive institute, the intellectual wing of the party, which will assist in the training of your personnel.

“Especially at the local government level, help to harness the demands of the Nigerian people to form a political agenda for the government,” the APC national chairman said.

He said the institution would not only be active during the election period but throughout the year, creating programmes and projects to enthrone good governance.

Earlier, Okpebholo said winning the election held on Sept. 21, was not an easy task, adding that the presence of Ganduje in Edo days before the election played a significant role in the party’s success at the poll.

“It wasn’t an easy one. I know how many times the chairman called me asking how I was preparing for the election.

“He said I want to be in Edo five days before the election, yes, he came to the state, he was there, and everybody knew he came, and his impact was great,” Okpebholo recalled.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, saying he helped the party to secure Edo and ensure absolute peace in the state during and after the election.

He added that in spite of the fears ahead of the poll, no death was recorded on Election Day and the people of the state were happy with the party’s victory because it signified a new dawn.

“A new dawn has risen. I want to thank the APC NWC once more for the job well done, I pray that God gives all of you a long life and gives us prosperity,” he said.