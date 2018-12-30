Activists have called on the Federal Government to end the violence in Zamfara state.

This was made known in a statement sent to Pulse by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

The activists also issued an ultimatum calling on the government to end the involvement of the Army in the maintenance of internal security in the country.

Read the complete statement below:

We, the undersigned, hereby condemn the incessant killing of unarmed people, abduction and rape of women by armed bandits that have been terrorising the law-abiding people of Zamfara State for quite some time.

It is sad to note that despite the assurance of the Federal Government to protect the life and property of every Nigerian citizen the armed bandits have continued to unleash mayhem on the people of Zamfara State unabated.

Recently, Governor Abdulaziz Yari announced that he was quitting as the Chief Security Officer of the State and urged Allah to take control of the security situation.

Since then, the intensity of the reckless attacks by the armed bandits have continued unabated. Having been left completely at the mercy of the criminal gangs the people have decided to draw public attention to their plight by embarking on peaceful rallies.

Since the fundamental right of the Nigerian people to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely is guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) we support the rallies convened by the people of Zamfara State to protest the state of anarchy and chaos in the State. Instead of adopting adequate measures to restore law and order in the State the Nigerian Army has been dispatched by the federal government to stop the protests.

As usual, armed troops have killed a number of the people for staging protests against the armed bandits.

In solidarity with the people of Zamfara State, we urge the Nigerian authorities to:

1. Immediately end the involvement of the Army in the maintenance of internal security in the country as it has always led to wanton killing of innocent people;

2. Immediately end harassment and intimidation of the people of Zamfara State by the Nigerian Army;

3. Urgently recruit and train adequate number of police personnel to secure the country;

4. Pay adequate compensation to the families of the people who have been killed by the armed bandits and Nigerian Army in Zamfara State; and

5. Ensure prosecution of the armed bandits arrested by security forces for committing the offences of rape, armed robbery, abduction, culpable homicide and other human rights abuses and crimes under international law.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has however assured Nigerians that the government will deploy additional security resources to end the destruction of lives and property in Zamfara state.