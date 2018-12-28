Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has blamed the continued killings in the state on informants who support the bandits and kidnappers.

Yari stated this at a press conference in Gusau on Thursday, urging the people of the state to support government in tackling the situation.

He said that both state and federal governments as well as security agencies had been making efforts to address the situation.

He lamented that informants had made it difficult for security agencies in the state to operate effectively.

The governor said that most of the bandits and kidnappers received information from people in the state, which he said was “unfortunate”.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was doing his best to end the situation and had deployed more security personnel to the state.

“Before Buhari’s administration, we have few security personnel in this state, but today we have about 4000 security personnel including Army, Police and Civil Defence.

“I held a meeting earlier today with traditional rulers and local government council chairmen. We are working hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure that we end this situation,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to stop blaming government for security challenges.

“I am calling on communities to always support security agencies with information on suspcious movement in their respective areas,” he said.