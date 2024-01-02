ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 promises FG vowed to fulfil in 2024

Bayo Wahab

From strengthening security to new regulations for digital money lenders, take a look at all the promises the Federal Government vowed to fulfil this year

President Bola Tinubu. [TheCable]
President Bola Tinubu. [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The President in his New Year speech on Monday, January 1, 2024, also reiterated his commitment to fulfil his pre-election promises and further assured Nigerians his administration would justify their trust in him.

So, as the new year celebration peters out, it is important to look back at the promises the Federal Government vowed to fulfil this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian soldiers patrol in Maiduguri in Borno State northeast Nigeria on March 25, 2016
Nigerian soldiers patrol in Maiduguri in Borno State northeast Nigeria on March 25, 2016 AFP

The activities of insurgents and bandits terrorising many parts of the country are not the only security problems Nigerians are facing, the perceived inability of the security agencies to stem the tide is a challenge on its own.

Nigeria is bedevilled with terrorism and banditry in the northwest; insurgency in the northeast, spilling over to the north-central; separatist militants in the southeast; as well as ritual killing and cultism in the southwest and south-south.

However, the State Minister of Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has said that by November 2024, all forms of insecurity in the country would end.

“God’s willing, from now to November of 2024, all security challenges will be overcome,” Matawalle said in a recent interview with BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that troops had started taking proactive measures and strategies to combat bandits and terrorists in the north.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2] Pulse Nigeria

In December 2023, the Minister of Information and Communication, Idris Mohammed, announced that a new wage structure would take effect from April 1, 2024.

Mohammed said the new wage structure is part of ongoing negotiations with labour unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating this in his New Year speech, the President affirmed that his government “Will implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this New Year.”

Experts say shutting down National Grid is sabotage. (Daily Post)
Experts say shutting down National Grid is sabotage. (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

In November 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Maitama Tuggar said Nigerians will experience improved electricity supply by the first half of 2024.

He said electricity supply across the country will improve with the Siemens gas deal between Nigeria and Germany and the completion of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the coming year by the first half of next year (2024), there will be a remarkable improvement in the electricity supply in Nigeria,” Tuggar assured Nigerians.

Port-Harcourt-Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]
Port-Harcourt-Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect] Pulse Nigeria

By the end of 2024, all four state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri are expected to be operational if the FG’s promises on the facilities are anything to go by.

With the recent completion of the mechanical phase of the turnaround maintenance on the Port Harcourt refinery, the facility with 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity is expected to begin operation in the first quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While inspecting the ongoing quick-fix project on the Kaduna refinery in October 2023, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, assured Nigerians that the facility would restart operation by the end of the year.

President Bola Tinubu is set to implement his Student Loan Programme this year. [Business Insider]
President Bola Tinubu is set to implement his Student Loan Programme this year. [Business Insider] Student debt isn't as prevalent in South America as it is in the US, but that doesn't mean it isn't a problem for some millennials. In 2020, Insider reported that nearly 45% of US millennials had student-loan debt. As of June 2022, 43.5% of US millennials aged 36 to 41 had a student-debt balance of $20,000 or less, according to the St. Louis Fed. In South America, fewer people attend college than in the US. As of 2018, 28% of 25- to 34-year-olds in the US had received a bachelor's degree, compared to 17% in Brazil, 20% in Argentina, and 23% in Colombia, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD. Most students in these countries don't go on to pursue master's degrees either, which can often come with big student-debt burdens. As of 2018, roughly 1% of 25- to 64-year-olds in Brazil and Argentina had received master's degrees, compared to 11% of 25- to 34-year-olds in the US. For those who did attend college, most found themselves with lower tuition costs than their US counterparts. In Brazil and Argentina, education at public universities is tuition-free. In 2021, Colombia announced that tuition would be free for 97% of all students attending public colleges and technical schools.  Tuition for private colleges in Brazil and Argentina typically ranges between $2,000 and $10,000 per academic year, according to some estimates. In the US, the average cost of tuition and fees is roughly $40,000 per year, compared to $23,000 for a public out-of-state school and $10,000 for a public in-state school.But lower college tuition doesn't mean everyone in these countries is happy with the education system. As of 2019, three-quarters of bachelor's students in Brazil attended paid-for private universities, because while the country's public colleges are free, they're also very competitive and have limited slots. As of 2015, the majority of students accepted into these schools were from the middle class or higher, Insider reported — the types of students least in need of tuition-free education. Less well-off students in Brazil have been left to take on student debt to afford to attend the less-prestigious private schools. And while they could pursue a career without a college degree, the job landscape isn't in their favor. According to a 2011 study, Brazilians who received tertiary education earned an average of 2.5 times more than those who did not, a bigger gap than any other country in the OECD at that time. In the United States, families of those with a bachelor's degree earned twice that of those without, according to a St. Louis Fed analysis of 2016 data. Business Insider USA

While speaking at the 29th National Economic Summit in October 2023, President Bola Tinubu said his government’s Students Loan Programme will commence in January 2024.

“By January 2024, the new Students Loan Programme must commence. To the future of our children and students, we are saying no more strikes,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT
FG promised to support MSMEs in 2024. [BusinessDay]
FG promised to support MSMEs in 2024. [BusinessDay] Pulse Nigeria

The office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima in collaboration with the Bank of Industry is expected to begin the disbursement of loans to Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in January 2024.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation & MSMEs, stated that “The loans totalling about 75bn will be given to small businesses nationwide at an interest rate of 9%.

The FG is reportedly set to build on its past collaborations with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to provide financial support for MSMEs both in grants and loans.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera. [Punch]
The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

In December 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, announced that the commission would unveil a new regulatory framework in 2024, to address Nigerians’ indebtedness to digital money lenders.

He said after the commission’s effort to reduce the abuse and harassment of Nigerians by loan apps, there’s been a significant increase in loan defaults.

To find a balance, the commission promised to come up in 2024 with regulations that “will be a broader approach to responsible borrowing and responsible lending by individuals and corporates.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Yahaya says Nigerians will soon enjoy gains of subsidy removal

Governor Yahaya says Nigerians will soon enjoy gains of subsidy removal

Tahir says FG will revamp vocational training for youth with life skills across Nigeria

Tahir says FG will revamp vocational training for youth with life skills across Nigeria

FG to launch Expanded National MSME Clinics in Benue on January 9

FG to launch Expanded National MSME Clinics in Benue on January 9

Russian missile intended for Ukraine accidentally lands on Russian village

Russian missile intended for Ukraine accidentally lands on Russian village

FG suspends evaluation, accreditation of degree certificates from Benin, Togo

FG suspends evaluation, accreditation of degree certificates from Benin, Togo

Sanwo-Olu approves end of the year bonus for LAWMA street sweepers

Sanwo-Olu approves end of the year bonus for LAWMA street sweepers

7 promises FG vowed to fulfil in 2024

7 promises FG vowed to fulfil in 2024

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC

FG says almost 164,000 Nigerians enjoyed Tinubu's transport fare bonanza

FG says almost 164,000 Nigerians enjoyed Tinubu's transport fare bonanza

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Police Service Commission [AllNews Nigeria]

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

Senator Natasha [NAN]

Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many demanding action - Sen Natasha

Davido dancing with his uncle and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke

I wanted to be musician, not politician - Gov Adeleke