ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me - President Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu added that the sacrifices made is what every Nigerian must bear for a better future.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President, who stated this in a New Year message on Monday in Lagos, said that justifying that trust had been his burden in all his policies and programmes within and outside the country, since he assumed office May 29, 2023.

It was a year you, the gracious people of this blessed nation, entrusted your faith in me with a clear mandate to make our country better, to revamp our economy, restore security within our borders and revitalise our floundering industrial sector.

“I am also expected to boost agricultural production, increase national productivity and set our country on an irreversible path towards national greatness that we and future generations will forever be proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The task of building a better nation and making sure we have a Nigerian society that cares for all her citizens is the reason I ran to become your President. It was the core of my Renewed Hope campaign message on the basis of which you voted me as President.

“Everything I have done in office, every decision I have taken and every trip I have undertaken outside the shores of our land since I assumed office on 29 May 2023, have been done in the best interest of our country.

“Over the past seven months of our administration, I have taken some difficult and yet necessary decisions to save our country from fiscal catastrophe.

“One of those decisions was the removal of fuel subsidy which had become an unsustainable financial burden on our country for more than four decades.

“Another was the removal of the chokehold of few people on our foreign exchange system that benefited only the rich and the most powerful among us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without doubt, these two decisions brought some discomfort to individuals, families and businesses.’’

The president said he was aware of the various complains by Nigerians on the recent reforms introduced by the administration, adding that those are necessary sacrifices every Nigerian must bear for a better future.

From the boardrooms at Broad Street in Lagos to the main-streets of Kano and Nembe Creeks in Bayelsa, I hear the groans of Nigerians who work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families.

“I am not oblivious to the expressed and sometimes unexpressed frustrations of my fellow citizens. I know for a fact that some of our compatriots are even asking if this is how our administration wants to renew their hope.

“Dear Compatriots, take this from me: the time may be rough and tough, but our spirit must remain unbowed because tough times never last.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are made for this period, never to flinch, never to falter. The socio-economic challenges of today should energise and rekindle our love and faith in the promise of Nigeria.

“Our current circumstances should make us resolve to work better for the good of our beloved nation. Our situation should make us resolve that in 2024, each and every one of us will commit to be a better citizen,’’ Tinubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me - President Tinubu

I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me - President Tinubu

North Central governors will intervene in Plateau crisis - Governor Sule

North Central governors will intervene in Plateau crisis - Governor Sule

We must unite to end drug abuse - Ex-President Buhari calls for combat of drug abuse in Katsina

We must unite to end drug abuse - Ex-President Buhari calls for combat of drug abuse in Katsina

No excuse for poor performance from appointees - Tinubu's 2024 new year broadcast

No excuse for poor performance from appointees - Tinubu's 2024 new year broadcast

2023 challenging, FG must address economic hardship in 2024 - Atiku

2023 challenging, FG must address economic hardship in 2024 - Atiku

Bandits kill father, son in fresh onslaught on Plateau community

Bandits kill father, son in fresh onslaught on Plateau community

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt [nairaland]

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo