House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Segun Adeyemi

Adams is a first-time House member who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.

Hon. Ekene Adams [Daily Trust]
Hon. Ekene Adams [Daily Trust]

The House spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jr., announced his tragic demise in a statement on Tuesday, July 16.

"The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams (LP, Kaduna), who died early Tuesday at the age of 39," he said.

The Reps spokesman described the deceased lawmaker as "a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him".

"His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed," he said.

Hon. Olaide Adewale Akinremi passed away at age 51. [Facebook]
Hon. Olaide Adewale Akinremi passed away at age 51. [Facebook]

The LP legislator is the third lawmaker in the Green Chamber to pass away this year. His death occurred roughly a week after the passing of another House of Representatives member, Olaide Akinremi.

Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, served as the Representative for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He passed away at the age of 51 following a short illness.

"Rep. Akinremi was as much a grassroots politician as he was an astute statesman who leveraged his goodwill and network of relationships to attract positive impact to the people of his constituency.

"He built friendships by being intentional about reaching out and sending goodwill messages to all colleagues on special occasions, fostering camaraderie and unity within the House," the House spokesman said about him.

Approximately two months before Akinremi's passing, Isa Dogonyaro, another House of Representatives member, died. Representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, he was affiliated with the APC.

"Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a detribalised patriot who was very jovial as much as he was an intellectual," the House of Reps said in describing the late lawmaker.

"He built strong bonds of friendship with Honourable Members from all parts of the country. He is survived by his wives and children."

