ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Nurudeen Shotayo

The late lawmaker was a one-time commissioner and political adviser to a former of Kaduna State.

Late Garba Madami. [Punch]
Late Garba Madami. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Madami died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, three days after he and other members of the 10th Kaduna Assembly were inaugurated.

A traditional title holder from his constituency (Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, who confirmed the incident, extended his condolences to the deceased’s family.

The lawmaker reportedly breathed his last on Saturday morning at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed sickness which had prevented him from attending the assembly inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his lifetime, Madami served as a one-time chairman of Chikun Local Government Area and former Commissioner of Planning and Budget.

He also served as Political Adviser to the late Governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed shock over the lawmaker’s death.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Governor commiserated with his immediate family and the people of Chikun constituency

Sani noted that the lawmaker was known for promoting peaceful coexistence and was greatly respected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor prayed “God grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends, and constituents he left behind."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Zambia's 1st President told me I'd become president 17 years ago - Jonathan

Zambia's 1st President told me I'd become president 17 years ago - Jonathan

Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Remi Tinubu hails NAOWA, pledges to enhance status of women

Remi Tinubu hails NAOWA, pledges to enhance status of women

Nigerian-born US Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

Nigerian-born US Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

Look out for crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, Sultan directs Muslims

Look out for crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, Sultan directs Muslims

Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam in Ondo

Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam in Ondo

Ohanaeze calls for calm over planned demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba Market

Ohanaeze calls for calm over planned demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba Market

ECOWAS condoles with bereaved families of victims of Kwara boat mishap

ECOWAS condoles with bereaved families of victims of Kwara boat mishap

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory