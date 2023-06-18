Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Madami died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, three days after he and other members of the 10th Kaduna Assembly were inaugurated.

A traditional title holder from his constituency (Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, who confirmed the incident, extended his condolences to the deceased’s family.

The lawmaker reportedly breathed his last on Saturday morning at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed sickness which had prevented him from attending the assembly inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his lifetime, Madami served as a one-time chairman of Chikun Local Government Area and former Commissioner of Planning and Budget.

He also served as Political Adviser to the late Governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed shock over the lawmaker’s death.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Governor commiserated with his immediate family and the people of Chikun constituency

Sani noted that the lawmaker was known for promoting peaceful coexistence and was greatly respected.

ADVERTISEMENT