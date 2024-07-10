ADVERTISEMENT
Tragedy as prominent fed. lawmaker dies at 51

Segun Adeyemi

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the Green Chamber, conveyed his condolences over the tragic demise of the legislator.

Hon. Olaide Adewale Akinremi passed away at age 51. [Facebook]
Hon. Olaide Adewale Akinremi passed away at age 51. [Facebook]

According to TheCable, the Oyo State lawmaker died on Wednesday morning, July 9.

Akinremi represented the Ibadan North Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was a senior member and served as the chairman of the House Committee on Science and Research.

In a statement, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the Green Chamber, said the Oyo lawmaker was a "dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large".

"His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of 'Jagaban'.

"Throughout his tenure, he was a staunch advocate for policies and initiatives that promoted social welfare, economic growth, and scientific research.

"His contributions to legislative debates and his active participation in committee activities were a testament to his dedication and hard work.

"Rep. Akinremi was as much a grassroots politician as he was an astute statesman who leveraged his goodwill and network of relationships to attract positive impact to the people of his constituency.

"He built friendships by being intentional about reaching out and sending goodwill messages to all colleagues on special occasions, fostering camaraderie and unity within the House.

"As a ranking member, Rep. Akinremi had keen institutional memory and was a mentor to many first-time parliamentarians, guiding them with wisdom gained from his extensive experience in legislative affairs."

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]
Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
As contained in the statement, Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the Green Chamber, conveyed his condolences over the tragic demise of the legislator.

"Rep. Akinremi Olaide Adewale was a beacon of dedication and service.

"His contributions to our legislative work, especially in the area of science and research, were invaluable.

"His passing is a great loss to the House, his constituency, and the nation. We will miss his leadership, wisdom, and the unique passion he brought to his work," Abbas said.

Akinremi's death follows the recent passing of Isa Dogonyaro, a representative for the Babura/Garki federal constituency in Jigawa state. Dogonyaro passed away in May after a short illness.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

