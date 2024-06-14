ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Lawal has been accused of neglecting his constitutional duties and failing to deliver on the democratic promises he made to the people of Zamfara.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Shinkafi, who is also the Executive Director of Patriot for Advancement of Peace and Social Development, made this remark in Abuja on Friday, June 14.

Zamfara State has recently experienced numerous attacks by bandits and kidnappers, leading to significant casualties and property damage.

In a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Governor Lawal attributed the state’s security problems to the federal government and security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinkafi, in a scathing response, accused Governor Lawal of neglecting his constitutional duties and failing to deliver on the democratic promises he made to the people of Zamfara.

“The election is over. It is time for governance. Governor Lawal should face his administration and improve the lives of the people.

“Governor Lawal ‘lost’ one year blaming others for his inability to discharge his constitutional duties and provide dividends of democracy to the people of Zamfara State as he promised them,” he said.

He pointed out that the governor had vowed to resolve the insecurity within 100 days of assuming office and urged him to stop shifting blame as the state prepares for more security meetings to tackle the crisis.

“Attacking others cannot be a solution to armed banditry and poor governance in Zamfara State. The fight against banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling is complex and demands collective action to defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lawal should act like a governor and not a governorship candidate of a political party. It is time to build a strong, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and decent democratic society,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Court discharges Binance Executive from tax evasion case, adjourns to July 12

Court discharges Binance Executive from tax evasion case, adjourns to July 12

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

Tension brews as Akpata accuses Obaseki's agents of destroying campaign billboards

Tension between Akpata, Obaseki's camp over destruction of campaign billboards

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007