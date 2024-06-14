Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

Shinkafi, who is also the Executive Director of Patriot for Advancement of Peace and Social Development, made this remark in Abuja on Friday, June 14.

Zamfara State has recently experienced numerous attacks by bandits and kidnappers, leading to significant casualties and property damage.

In a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Governor Lawal attributed the state’s security problems to the federal government and security agencies.

Shinkafi, in a scathing response, accused Governor Lawal of neglecting his constitutional duties and failing to deliver on the democratic promises he made to the people of Zamfara.

“The election is over. It is time for governance. Governor Lawal should face his administration and improve the lives of the people.

“Governor Lawal ‘lost’ one year blaming others for his inability to discharge his constitutional duties and provide dividends of democracy to the people of Zamfara State as he promised them,” he said.

He pointed out that the governor had vowed to resolve the insecurity within 100 days of assuming office and urged him to stop shifting blame as the state prepares for more security meetings to tackle the crisis.

“Attacking others cannot be a solution to armed banditry and poor governance in Zamfara State. The fight against banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling is complex and demands collective action to defeat.

