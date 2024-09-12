ADVERTISEMENT
Rescue operations begin in Maiduguri as Borno flood claims lives, traps others

Segun Adeyemi

Local and federal authorities are racing against time to prevent further loss of life and property.

Scores of Maiduguri residents were rendered homeless due to the tragic flood incident. [Getty Images]
The flooding, caused by the rupture of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River, has submerged large parts of the city, including key public infrastructures, leaving homes, markets, and vehicles under water.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, personally toured the worst-hit areas on Wednesday, September 11.

His visit to the Custom area, which houses a now-inaccessible prison, highlighted the scale of devastation as security forces struggled to recover dead bodies while also rescuing those trapped in the waters.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
"The situation is catastrophic," said Tunji-Ojo, pledging that the federal government would intensify its support.

Although some areas in Maiduguri have seen water levels drop slightly, places like Gamboru Market, Kasuwan Shanu, Custom Area, Fori, and Abbaganaram remain submerged, causing widespread panic.

Authorities are primarily focused on evacuating vulnerable groups, such as women and children, who are among the hardest hit.

Tunji-Ojo was joined by top officials, including the Controller-Generals of Immigration and Correctional Service and representatives from Civil Defence and Fire Services.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released aerial footage showing the extent of the flooding, with rows of homes engulfed in murky waters.

Maiduguri, which is already grappling with a decade-long jihadist insurgency, is now facing what the United Nations has described as the worst flooding the city has experienced in 30 years.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) took to social media, declaring the situation "unprecedented."

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency to assist flood victims as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by the disaster. [Getty Images]
"This is an event we haven't seen in decades," said NEMA spokesperson Ezekiel Manzo.

"Some of the central parts of Maiduguri, which have never seen flooding before, are now completely submerged," he added, painting a grim picture of the city's future as floodwaters continue to rise.

Initial estimates suggest that over 150,000 people from more than 23,000 households have been affected, but authorities warn that the true number could be closer to 200,000.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator Surajo Garba said, "The numbers are likely to increase as more locations are impacted by the relentless waters."

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [NAN]
Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who is originally from Maiduguri, also visited the flooded areas.

He explained that the flooding directly results from excess water released from the Alau Dam.

"The collapse of the spillways sent a massive wave of water into surrounding communities, resulting in this disaster," Shettima remarked.

The flooding has also disrupted key city landmarks, such as the Maiduguri Post Office and the main zoo. Alarming reports from local authorities revealed that several dangerous animals, including an ostrich, have escaped due to the flooding.

Officials warned, "Residents should exercise extreme caution, as animals have been washed into the surrounding communities. "

While the military and other rescue teams continue their evacuation efforts, the flood has already left a trail of destruction, with many areas still submerged, and the possibility of more flooding remains high.

