Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas said apart from Borno, the Federal Government had also extended palliative to other states affected by the flood disaster.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen shortly after he commiserated with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, ”I am here today to commiserate with His Excellency, the Vice-President, over the devastating flooding disaster in Maiduguri.

”That is the purpose of my visit here, and I used that opportunity to discuss extensively the problems and the situation of the people, particularly those affected in Maiduguri.

”We have also designed some strategies and solutions by both the National Assembly and the Presidency to implement in the next few days to bring succour to the victims of the flood in Maiduguri.”

Abbas expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Umara Zulum of Borno to ensure the judicious distribution of the Federal Government’s ₦3 billion intervention to the victims of the disaster.

He added, ”The governor, that is known for transparency. The governor of Borno, I am absolutely sure that whatever will be provided for them from the Presidency will be judiciously distributed, so I have no fear about that.”

Abbas said apart from Borno, the Federal Government had also extended palliative to other states affected by the flood disaster.

” Like my own state, Kaduna, it has had similar flood incidents, some few weeks ago and we have taken measures to also address that by giving palliatives.

”And we have also reached out to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and also advised us to also assist the victims there.

”We are also making efforts with the governor of Niger state to see what we can do by the NASS to help, and also, all the other states that are affected, we will do what we can to help,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

