Flood submerges Borno prison as over 200 inmates escape

Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Government has assured the Borno State government that it is ready to collaborate to address immediate humanitarian needs.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency to assist flood victims as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by the disaster. [Getty Images]
The flood, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, breached security barriers and weakened the structure, leading to a jailbreak.

The Maiduguri new prison, located in the Abaganaran area, housed inmates, including Aisha Wakil, known as "Mama Boko Haram," who is currently serving time on fraud-related charges.

Authorities have expressed concern that many of the escapees are highly dangerous and potentially armed, posing a serious threat to public safety.

An ongoing manhunt is underway to track down and recapture the escaped prisoners. Law enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to locate the inmates.

However, according to Leadership, the prison's public relations officer, Mr Bala Adamu, has made no official comment.

When contacted, he said he was in a meeting and failed to respond afterwards.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep concern over the disaster and offered his condolences to the people of Borno State, especially to families affected by the flood.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu assured Governor Babagana Zulum that the federal government is ready to collaborate with the state to address immediate humanitarian needs.

He also instructed the National Emergency Management Agency to assist flood victims as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by the disaster.

