Inside Nigeria’s Growing Twitch Scene: Top Streamers to Know
For a long time, live streaming in Nigeria happened mostly on Instagram Live, TikTok, and YouTube. Artists went live to promote new songs, influencers hosted casual chats, and fans dropped comments and emojis before moving on. It worked, but it was short, fast, and often disposable.
Meanwhile, Western media kept pushing global streamers like Kai Cenat into our feeds, making streaming feel like something happening elsewhere. Loud, chaotic, and far removed from how Nigerian creators usually worked. That gap is starting to close.
Over the past year, a small but growing number of Nigerian creators have stepped into the streaming space properly, and Twitch has become the platform benefiting from that shift.
What Makes Twitch Different
Twitch is a live-streaming platform best known for gaming, but that’s only part of the story. Creators stream themselves doing almost anything: playing games, listening to music, talking to fans, cooking, or just hanging out. Viewers watch in real time, chat, and interact directly with the streamer.
Owned by Amazon, Twitch has grown into a massive online community where people don’t just watch content, they stay. Streams are longer, conversations are live, and fans get to feel like they're carried along with the lives of their favourites. There’s also money involved more directly. Viewers can subscribe monthly, send donations, or support through ads.
That direct link between creator and audience is why Twitch is starting to look more attractive than regular social platforms for long-form content.
Carter Efe and the Moment That Changed Everything
On December 17, 2025, Carter Efe broke the record for the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa, pulling in 91,000 live viewers during a stream with Davido. A few days earlier, on December 13, he had already set another record with 26,000 live viewers during a stream with Shallipopi.
Going beyond the numbers, Carter Efe crossed a major milestone. He became the first African streamer to get up to 30,000 Twitch subscribers. Earlier in the same week, he crossed 11,000 subscribers, meaning over 11,000 people were paying monthly to support his channel at the same time.
Carter Efe— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 18, 2025
- Most Followed African Streamer on Twitch
- Most Viewed Twitch Livestream with 91,000 live viewers on his livestream with Davido
- 30,000 subs on Twitch
- First Content Creator to top Apple Music Nigeria Chart and have two Top 10 entries with Machala and Oyinmo. pic.twitter.com/RYpmnwwbGU
That level of paid support is rare, even globally. In an African context, it means we have an audience here who are willing to pay for live content when it feels worth their time.
Why Carter Efe’s Streaming Style Works
Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, didn’t start as a streamer. He built his audience through skits and music, with a style rooted in humour and timing. When he entered Twitch in 2025, he brought an existing structure with him.
His streams often feel like extended skits. He plans segments, brings in guests, and keeps the pace moving. While Davido's appearance drew people in, the format kept them watching.
Other Nigerian Twitch Streamers to Know
1. Shank Comics
Username: Shank Comics
Follower count: 258,000
Subscriber count: 1.3k
Average views per stream: 1.2k
Born Emmanuel Adesokan, Shank Comics is one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian streaming today. Known for his skits and humour, he moved into full-time streaming on Twitch in April 2025. His streams mix comedy with music culture, including live album listening sessions and artist appearances. He once hosted Olamide on stream and later represented Nigeria at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University in the US.
2. Sien Essien
Username: Sien_wtf
Follower count: 268
Peak Viewers: 100
Popularly known as Sien, brings a creative edge. A video director and host, Sien moved into streaming after a viral video and later transitioned fully to Twitch. His content blends music, gaming, lifestyle, and real-life exploration, offering viewers a look into everyday Nigerian life.
3. Rynenzo
Username: Rynenzo
Follower count: 203,000
Average views per stream: 900
Average hours watched: 48,000
Known as Enzo, he has built a steady audience through gaming competitions and entertainment streams. He’s not based in Nigeria; however, his content strongly appeals to Nigerian viewers, especially through guest appearances and cross-interest programming.
4. Cruel Santino
Username: Subaruworld
Follower count: 6000
Peak viewers: 3000
He offers one of the most distinct Twitch experiences. His streams focus on unreleased music, live creative sessions, and guest appearances from artists. Rather than gaming, his content centres on process, sound, and interaction, creating a close bond with fans.
Where Nigerian Streaming Is Headed
Together, these creators show what Nigerian streaming is becoming, the growing popularity and all. It's less about copying Western formats and more about adapting local culture to a global platform.
Carter Efe’s record-breaking streams marked a personal win, but also pointed to a growing audience ready to sit, watch, and support live content, as long as it feels worth it.
