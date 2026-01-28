Inside Nigeria’s Growing Twitch Scene: Top Streamers to Know

Nigerian Twitch creators are breaking records and growing audiences. Find out who’s leading the way and why Twitch is booming in 2026.

For a long time, live streaming in Nigeria happened mostly on Instagram Live, TikTok, and YouTube. Artists went live to promote new songs, influencers hosted casual chats, and fans dropped comments and emojis before moving on. It worked, but it was short, fast, and often disposable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Western media kept pushing global streamers like Kai Cenat into our feeds, making streaming feel like something happening elsewhere. Loud, chaotic, and far removed from how Nigerian creators usually worked. That gap is starting to close.

Over the past year, a small but growing number of Nigerian creators have stepped into the streaming space properly, and Twitch has become the platform benefiting from that shift.

What Makes Twitch Different

Read Also: IShowSpeed Defends Decision To Reject Nigerian Creator Collabs Amid Backlash

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitch is a live-streaming platform best known for gaming, but that’s only part of the story. Creators stream themselves doing almost anything: playing games, listening to music, talking to fans, cooking, or just hanging out. Viewers watch in real time, chat, and interact directly with the streamer.

Owned by Amazon, Twitch has grown into a massive online community where people don’t just watch content, they stay. Streams are longer, conversations are live, and fans get to feel like they're carried along with the lives of their favourites. There’s also money involved more directly. Viewers can subscribe monthly, send donations, or support through ads.

That direct link between creator and audience is why Twitch is starting to look more attractive than regular social platforms for long-form content.

Carter Efe and the Moment That Changed Everything

On December 17, 2025, Carter Efe broke the record for the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa, pulling in 91,000 live viewers during a stream with Davido. A few days earlier, on December 13, he had already set another record with 26,000 live viewers during a stream with Shallipopi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going beyond the numbers, Carter Efe crossed a major milestone. He became the first African streamer to get up to 30,000 Twitch subscribers. Earlier in the same week, he crossed 11,000 subscribers, meaning over 11,000 people were paying monthly to support his channel at the same time.

Carter Efe



- Most Followed African Streamer on Twitch



- Most Viewed Twitch Livestream with 91,000 live viewers on his livestream with Davido



- 30,000 subs on Twitch



- First Content Creator to top Apple Music Nigeria Chart and have two Top 10 entries with Machala and Oyinmo. pic.twitter.com/RYpmnwwbGU — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 18, 2025

That level of paid support is rare, even globally. In an African context, it means we have an audience here who are willing to pay for live content when it feels worth their time.

Why Carter Efe’s Streaming Style Works

Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, didn’t start as a streamer. He built his audience through skits and music, with a style rooted in humour and timing. When he entered Twitch in 2025, he brought an existing structure with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His streams often feel like extended skits. He plans segments, brings in guests, and keeps the pace moving. While Davido's appearance drew people in, the format kept them watching.

Other Nigerian Twitch Streamers to Know

1. Shank Comics

Username: Shank Comics Follower count: 258,000 Subscriber count: 1.3k Average views per stream: 1.2k

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born Emmanuel Adesokan, Shank Comics is one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian streaming today. Known for his skits and humour, he moved into full-time streaming on Twitch in April 2025. His streams mix comedy with music culture, including live album listening sessions and artist appearances. He once hosted Olamide on stream and later represented Nigeria at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University in the US.

2. Sien Essien

Username: Sien_wtf Follower count: 268 Peak Viewers: 100

Popularly known as Sien, brings a creative edge. A video director and host, Sien moved into streaming after a viral video and later transitioned fully to Twitch. His content blends music, gaming, lifestyle, and real-life exploration, offering viewers a look into everyday Nigerian life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Rynenzo

Username: Rynenzo Follower count: 203,000 Average views per stream: 900 Average hours watched: 48,000

Known as Enzo, he has built a steady audience through gaming competitions and entertainment streams. He’s not based in Nigeria; however, his content strongly appeals to Nigerian viewers, especially through guest appearances and cross-interest programming.

4. Cruel Santino

Advertisement

Advertisement

Username: Subaruworld Follower count: 6000 Peak viewers: 3000

He offers one of the most distinct Twitch experiences. His streams focus on unreleased music, live creative sessions, and guest appearances from artists. Rather than gaming, his content centres on process, sound, and interaction, creating a close bond with fans.

Where Nigerian Streaming Is Headed

Together, these creators show what Nigerian streaming is becoming, the growing popularity and all. It's less about copying Western formats and more about adapting local culture to a global platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement