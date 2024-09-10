Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Atiku expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of key figures such as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and the broader clampdown on organised labour and free speech under Tinubu's leadership.

"The escalating assault on civil society and the media by the Bola Tinubu administration is profoundly disturbing," Atiku said.

He compared the current situation to some of the harshest moments of Nigeria's military dictatorships, highlighting that the level of control now being exerted is unprecedented.

Atiku pointed specifically to the arrest of Ajaero, who was detained on his way to an official event.

"This regime's relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organised labour is evident in actions like the arrest of Mr Joe Ajaero," he said.

Atiku also referred to a recent incident involving a journalist who was briefly detained by security forces before being released with claims of a mistake. "What if the outcome had been fatal?" he questioned.

Atiku condemns attack on SERAP by DSS operatives

He also criticised the government for extending its repressive actions to target organisations like the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civil society group dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability.

"This siege is anathema to the principles of freedom and justice," he stated.

Atiku's main call to action was for the Tinubu administration to shift its focus towards the nation's real security threats.

"It is imperative that Tinubu and his security apparatus redirect their fervour and intimidation towards the actual perpetrators of violence — terrorists and bandits — who are inflicting immeasurable suffering upon the Nigerian people," Atiku concluded.

