Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Segun Adeyemi

His comments come as many question the priorities of Tinubu's administration and whether political intimidation is compromising the fight for security.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

Atiku expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of key figures such as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and the broader clampdown on organised labour and free speech under Tinubu's leadership.

"The escalating assault on civil society and the media by the Bola Tinubu administration is profoundly disturbing," Atiku said.

He compared the current situation to some of the harshest moments of Nigeria's military dictatorships, highlighting that the level of control now being exerted is unprecedented.

Atiku pointed specifically to the arrest of Ajaero, who was detained on his way to an official event.

"This regime's relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organised labour is evident in actions like the arrest of Mr Joe Ajaero," he said.

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Atiku also referred to a recent incident involving a journalist who was briefly detained by security forces before being released with claims of a mistake. "What if the outcome had been fatal?" he questioned.

He also criticised the government for extending its repressive actions to target organisations like the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civil society group dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability.

"This siege is anathema to the principles of freedom and justice," he stated.

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Atiku's main call to action was for the Tinubu administration to shift its focus towards the nation's real security threats.

"It is imperative that Tinubu and his security apparatus redirect their fervour and intimidation towards the actual perpetrators of violence — terrorists and bandits — who are inflicting immeasurable suffering upon the Nigerian people," Atiku concluded.

