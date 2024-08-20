ADVERTISEMENT
Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Segun Adeyemi

The NLC's warning highlights the growing tension between the labour union and the authorities, signalling the possibility of significant disruptions nationwide if the conflict intensifies.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]

This development follows an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the NLC headquarters on Tuesday, August 20, where the union leaders discussed Ajaero's recent police invitation concerning allegations of terrorism financing.

During the meeting, the NEC resolved that Ajaero should comply with the police invitation but emphasised that the NLC's legal team would request an extension to the appearance date.

The union stressed that any attempt to detain their president would be met with immediate industrial action.

Comrade Ado Kabiru Sani, the NLC's Deputy President, addressed the nation's workforce and urged them to remain on standby for further instructions.

He stated, "As a committed labour centre, we will honour the invitation of the police because we are not a faceless organisation, but we are working with our lawyer for an extension of time.

"In the event that the President is arrested, all workers will down tools immediately."

This development comes at a time when security operatives allegedly invaded the NLC national office in Abuja on Wednesday night, August 7.

The operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, forcibly entered the premises, arrested security guards, and confiscated numerous books and publications.

Days later, the DSS issued a statement distancing itself from the alleged raid of the NLC headquarters.

“Good morning, dear friends. Pls kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said in a terse statement.

Meanwhile, this warning from the NLC underscores the tension between the labour union and the authorities, with the potential for significant disruptions across the country if the situation escalates.

The NLC's firm stance highlights its readiness to defend its leadership against what it perceives as unjust actions.

