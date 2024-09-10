ADVERTISEMENT
Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adewale said that after extensive deliberations, NAC unequivocally condemned Ajaero's detention without any legal warrant or justification.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President
Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President

Adeyanju Adewale, Deputy President of NLC, said this in a communique at the end of an emergency meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Congress on Monday in Abuja.

Adewale said that the detention of Ajaero was an attack, not just on the NLC leadership, but on the rights of all workers and citizens to organise, protest and express themselves freely. He alleged that the detention was also an attempt by the State to scuttle the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

It would be recalled that the NLC president was reportedly arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while on his way to the United Kingdom at the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

Adewale said that after extensive deliberations, NAC unequivocally condemned Ajaero’s detention without any legal warrant or justification.

“NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offence warranting such action.

“The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before midnight today.

“The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria.

“The Congress, therefore, places all its affiliates, State Councils, Civil society allies and the Nigerian populace on red alert.

“NAC-in-session, therefore, summons an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) by 9:00 am, tomorrow, September 10, to take compelling action to engage the current forces of retrogression,” he said.

He added that the NLC would not stand by while these rights are trampled upon.

“NAC in session demands the immediate implementation of the New National Minimum Wage which has been signed into Law.

“We also demand the immediate reversal of the current hike in the price of petrol to ₦617/litre.

“The NAC also urged the Nigerian government to reverse this dangerous trend of authoritarianism and lawlessness, which threatens the country’s democratic fabric.

“NLC will sustain its duty of protecting the rights of workers and the freedom of all Nigerians,” he added.





