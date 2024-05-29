5 ministers who have managed to impress as Tinubu marks first year in office

Over the past year, a series of ambitious policies and reforms have been implemented, with the goals of revitalizing the nation’s economy, improving infrastructure, and enhancing social services.

This assessment highlights the top 10 performing ministers whose contributions have stood out, reflecting their unwavering commitment to President Tinubu’s vision and the nation’s development.

These ministers have successfully implemented transformative initiatives that have yielded measurable results.

From economic management to healthcare, education, and technology, their efforts have propelled their respective ministries forward and garnered public and international recognition.

Out of the 45 ministers the president appointed in August 2024, these 10 have managed to stand out.

Pulse Nigeria

1. Festus Keyamo [Aviation Minister]

The Nigerian aviation sector is fast returning to normalcy, mainly due to the efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo, a prominent lawyer and civil rights activist known for his advocacy work before entering politics took over the Aviation Ministry amidst lingering controversies over the failed attempt to launch a national airline.

About three months into his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Keyamo to address the complex issues within the Aviation Ministry.

His first attempt at reform started with a clean-up of the ministry by inviting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to review the ministry’s records, especially regarding the Nigeria Air debacle.

Shortly after assuming office on August 31, 2023, Keyamo suspended the non-existent airline’s operations, criticizing the project as merely Ethiopian Air operating under the Nigerian flag.

An overhaul of over 30 directors under the ministry soon followed, and the relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters back to Lagos, where it has traditionally been based, made news headlines.

Most recently, Keyamo declared war against touts and hoodlums lurking around Nigeria’s international airports, noting an agreement has been struck with security agencies to crack down on their activities of extortion, harassment, and other ills.

At his recent briefing, where he rolled out his scorecards, he revealed that a deal had been struck with its counterpart in Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations.

“We are working towards reviving the long-dormant cargo flight between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. This is targeted at enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” he said.

He also oversaw the commissioning of the Sokoto State Hajj terminal of Sultan Abubakar International Airport and flagged off the first flight of the 2024 Hajj operation in Sokoto State.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Nyesom Wike [FCT Minister]

Under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Abuja is experiencing significant impacts reminiscent of the era of former Minister Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who set high standards and left a notable legacy when he departed in 2007.

Wike launched his administration with a press briefing on August 21, 2023, outlining his commitment to fulfilling President Tinubu's mandate. One of the most noticeable changes has been the extensive improvements to the road network since he took office.

The minister criticised the absence of a public transport system in Abuja's metropolis and expressed disappointment over the prevalence of Okada and Keke in the city.

He also warned those involved in land racketeering, stating that landowners with Certificates of Occupancy who fail to develop their plots risk losing them to the government.

On Wednesday, May 29, Wike and President Tinubu will commission the Abuja light rail, a project Wike completed in six months.

Wike has also planned additional initiatives, including providing alternative transportation options for motorcycles and tricycles to improve commuter movement between the Abuja metropolis and its suburbs, focusing on mass transit buses.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [Minister of Interior]

At age 42, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, embodies the traits many Nigerians wish for every youth.

Over the past six or seven months, Tunji-Ojo has actively represented the youth demographic by showing signs of hope for Nigeria’s future.

One of his notable achievements is his impressive work at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), where he cleared a massive backlog of 204,332 passports in three weeks.

In addition, Tunji-Ojo has initiated a new era of efficiency in service delivery. He promised to revolutionise passport processing, committing to a two-week timeline and introducing home and office passport delivery starting in June 2024.

He also plans to allow applicants to upload their passport photographs, making the application process more convenient and accessible.

Tunji-Ojo’s proactive approach to international relations includes advocating for reciprocity in visa processes and challenging the unequal treatment of Nigerian applicants compared to foreign nationals.

His efforts also extend to improving the welfare of paramilitary officers. He has pushed for fair compensation and is working on establishing a functional pension board, which is expected to boost morale and productivity. He aims to align paramilitary salaries with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ensuring fairness and equity.

Additionally, Tunji-Ojo has shown compassion in criminal justice reform by clearing fines and compensations worth ₦585 million for 4,068 inmates, helping to decongest correctional facilities.

Dave Umahi Pulse Nigeria

4. Dave Umahi [Minister of Works]

Minister of Works, David Umahi stands out as one of the top performers in President Tinubu’s cabinet, having demonstrated remarkable leadership over the past six to seven months.

Umahi’s strong track record in infrastructural development as the former governor of Ebonyi State contributed to his appointment to oversee the Ministry of Works.

More than any other minister, he has been actively inspecting, assessing, and providing professional directives on roads across Nigeria’s 923,768 km².

After his extensive evaluations, Umahi identified federal roads requiring urgent rehabilitation, leading to the allocation of ₦108.5 billion from the ₦217 billion designated for emergency repairs of 260 roads across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

One of his initial actions was to ensure the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, pledging its completion by mid-September 2024.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland and Carter bridges has been prioritised and approved.

Other approved projects include upgrading the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road, dualising the Lafia bypass, reconstructing two collapsed bridges in Enugu, and repairing two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

Furthermore, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project has been approved, and construction has commenced. The project aims to enhance national connectivity, a part of Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s rapid development. It will be executed as a Public-Private Partnership, with tolls implemented upon completion and funding already secured by the contractor.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Doris Anite [Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment]

The 50-year-old financial expert has been instrumental in revitalising Nigeria’s economy over the past seven years.

Her leadership at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment has seen Nigeria attract investment commitments exceeding $30 billion across various economic sectors.

This significant achievement has strengthened Nigeria’s connections with numerous local and international investors, encouraging them to invest in its economy.

In a recent briefing, Ms Anite stated that Nigeria’s investment environment is experiencing a notable increase in foreign capital, which aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

She mentioned that the ministry is implementing strategic measures to attract capital investments, aiming to transform the nation’s domestic businesses and industries into global competitors.

To further enhance private equity capital formation, the Nigeria Diaspora Fund was established.

“The Nigeria diaspora remits between 20 to 25 billion dollars annually, according to the World Bank, but these remittances have not been channelled intentionally to private equity.

“Therefore, the investment initiative by my ministry is creating the platform to target, mobilise and utilise some of these funds into the productive economy.

“Our Private Equity and Asset Management firms are adept at attracting investments, and the support from the ministry is an assurance that the government is backing this investment drive.

“Government will provide the enabling environment, remove the roadblocks and red tape to ensure these investments thrive,” the minister said.

Honorary mentions

6. Wale Edun [Minister of Finance]

7. Mohammed Idris [Minister of Information]

8. Bosun Tijani [Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy]

9. Dele Alake [Minister of Solid Minerals Development]