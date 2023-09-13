The minister said Nigerians will soon be enjoying efficient service from Nigerian Immigration.

Tunji-Ojo said of the 200,000 passports backlog, 55,000 have been cleared, adding that more would be cleared before the end of the two-week deadline he gave the Nigerian Immigration Service.

He explained that since the backlogs are cleared, Nigerians should be able to apply for passports and obtain them within two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunji-Ojo said this on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, visited his office in Abuja.

In a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Afonja Ajibola, the minister said, “Nigerians must not be relegated from being citizens of Nigeria by denying them a passport.”

The statement reads in part, “He reiterated his belief that we must get it right now, adding that he receives updates every morning; and that this very morning, he is been briefed that about 55,000 passports have been cleared, out of the 200,000 passports backlog he instructed to be cleared in two weeks.

“He then assured that by the time the backlogs are cleared, Nigerians will start enjoying the efficient service of having their passports issued within two weeks upon application.”

To fast-track passport issuance, the minister in a recent interview on Channels TV said his ministry would go into partnership with post offices, financial institutions, and others to serve as enrolment centres.

ADVERTISEMENT