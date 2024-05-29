ADVERTISEMENT
Minister Keyamo names Sokoto Hajj terminal after Sen Wamakko

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister urged intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj to be law-abiding citizens and pray for the nation’s progress in the Holy Land.

Minister Festus Keyamo and Sen Aliyu Wamakko [Pulse.ng]
He made this known while inaugurating the terminal on Tuesday in Sokoto. Keyamo commended the Sokoto State government for completing the project which was owned by the federal government.

He said the project would surely ease Hajj transportation in recognition of the state-of-the-art equipment in terminal. The minister urged intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj to be law-abiding citizens and pray for the nation’s progress in the Holy Land.

Earlier, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State gave each of the 3,723 intending pilgrims from the state 1,000 Saudi riyals for the forthcoming Sallah celebration. While bidding on the first batch of pilgrims from the state, Aliyu advised them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, enjoined the pilgrims to listen to the preachers attached to them for guidance while at the Holy Land. He also advised them to pray for the success of leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ₦720 million was spent on the terminal project and the event was witnessed by officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led by Chief Executive Officer, Jalal Arabi, and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister Keyamo names Sokoto Hajj terminal after Sen Wamakko

