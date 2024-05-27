Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Aviation and Aerospace Minister, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Monday when he presented his master card at the ministerial news briefing on the administration of President Bola Tinubu's sectorial update in Abuja.

The minister said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries on the matter was at the conclusive stage, adding that he had already met his counterpart in Saudi Arabia over it.

According to him, when concluded, there will be a direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“During my recent visit to Saudi Arabia, I worked towards reviving long-dormant cargo flight operations between Nigeria and the country,’’ he said.

He further listed the achievements of the ministry including revitalising the Hajj Terminals nationwide that had been neglected and left in a dilapidated state for many years.

“I personally visited the pilgrims on their maiden flight in Kebbi State and Abuja before their departure to the holy land, ‘’ Keyamo said.

The minister, however, said the gesture was part of the ministry’s commitment to improve the pilgrimage and assure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

“Also Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have started at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Aviation Business, Meteorology, and Environmental Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AAAU is the first pan-African University dedicated to Aviation, Aerospace, and Environmental Science,’’ he said.

He also said that his ministry in collaboration with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art Advance Passengers’ Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) office facility at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters.

“The facility represents a significant milestone in enhancing traveller identification management and facilitating efficient border management, “Keyamo said.

He explained that API and PNR were the advanced technological solutions that would streamline the process of identifying and managing passengers as well as ensure a seamless and secure travel experience.