Tinubu government secures $30bn investment commitments - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uzoka-Anite, who envisaged more investments into the country, said it would not have been possible without the commitment of President Tinubu-led administration.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]

Uzoka-Anite said this at the ongoing Ministerial Media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

According to her, the commitments will be redeemed over the course of five to eight years.

She said investments, commitments, and pledges were also received from our oil and gas-free zone, adding that last week, some of them committed an additional 10 billion dollars in investments.

“I hosted the managing director of SHELL who explained to me about the investment plans of Shell.

“ I know a lot of us are aware that Shell is leaving; he came to explain to me what they mean by that. And I can tell you that they are not leaving.

“Rather, they are expanding and increasing their investments in Nigeria; they are selling their onshore assets and increasing their investment in gas and offshore assets,” she said.

Uzoka-Anite, who envisaged more investments into the country, said it would not have been possible without the commitment of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

She said that with increased investments come job opportunities and economic growth, which was part of the priority of the government.

