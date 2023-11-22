ADVERTISEMENT
Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Ima Elijah

Wike disclosed that the C-of-O payment should be completed within four months of land allocation.

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]
From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike disclosed this during a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, stating that the payment should be completed within four months of land allocation. He further stated that upon payment, the C-of-O would be handed over to the applicant, streamlining the process and promoting transparency.

The minister expressed determination to seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to link applicants' National Identification Number (NIN) to their C-of-Os before issuance.

This initiative aims to enhance authentication and deter fraudulent practices, ensuring that only legitimate landowners receive the necessary documentation.

Wike addressed concerns about multiple individuals being allocated the same plot of land with counterfeit C-of-Os, asserting, "Allocation of land to three or more persons will no longer be allowed because the C-of-O enables you to do business."

He noted the importance of making decisions that benefit the people, even if they may face opposition from certain quarters.

Highlighting the need for orderliness and sanity in the land administration system, Wike inaugurated a taskforce on November 14 to oversee the issuance of C-of-Os for housing estates and the recovery of land use contravention fees.

The minister, acknowledging financial challenges, revealed that workers' salaries at the FCT Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority amounted to ₦8.9 billion monthly.

Despite this, Wike reported saving ₦110 billion within his three months in office, assuring that the funds would be dedicated to specific projects aimed at enhancing the overall development of the FCT.

In his commitment to fostering a transparent and efficient land administration system, Minister Nyesom Wike reiterated the importance of ensuring that each unit in housing estates possesses its separate C-of-O.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

