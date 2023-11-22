Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Wike disclosed this during a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, stating that the payment should be completed within four months of land allocation. He further stated that upon payment, the C-of-O would be handed over to the applicant, streamlining the process and promoting transparency.

The minister expressed determination to seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to link applicants' National Identification Number (NIN) to their C-of-Os before issuance.

This initiative aims to enhance authentication and deter fraudulent practices, ensuring that only legitimate landowners receive the necessary documentation.

Wike addressed concerns about multiple individuals being allocated the same plot of land with counterfeit C-of-Os, asserting, "Allocation of land to three or more persons will no longer be allowed because the C-of-O enables you to do business."

He noted the importance of making decisions that benefit the people, even if they may face opposition from certain quarters.

Highlighting the need for orderliness and sanity in the land administration system, Wike inaugurated a taskforce on November 14 to oversee the issuance of C-of-Os for housing estates and the recovery of land use contravention fees.

The minister, acknowledging financial challenges, revealed that workers' salaries at the FCT Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority amounted to ₦8.9 billion monthly.

Despite this, Wike reported saving ₦110 billion within his three months in office, assuring that the funds would be dedicated to specific projects aimed at enhancing the overall development of the FCT.

