Why your private area is getting darker and what to do about it

Anna Ajayi

It’s normal for the skin in your private area to be darker than the rest of your body.

Why is your private area darker than the rest of you? [ElleIndia]
Many people notice that their private parts, like the vulva or groin, can have a different colour, sometimes even darker than other areas of their skin.

This can be a bit concerning or confusing, but it's usually normal. Let’s talk about why this happens and what you can do if you want to lighten this area.

There are several reasons why your private area might be darker. Here are some of the common causes:

Your body’s hormones can have a big impact on your skin colour. For example, during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, your hormone levels change. These changes can make the skin around your private parts darker. The darkening is a natural response and usually doesn’t mean anything is wrong.

If the skin in your private area is exposed to friction it can thicken and darken overtime [Medium]
The skin in your private area is exposed to friction. This can happen from wearing tight clothes, underwear, or from physical activities like walking or exercising. Over time, this friction can cause the skin to thicken and darken.

RELATED: 5 toxic fabrics that can be harmful to your vaginal health

As you get older, your skin goes through many changes. The skin in your private area can naturally darken with age. This is just a normal part of growing older.

The groin area tends to sweat more because it’s covered most of the time. Sweat, combined with bacteria and friction, can lead to darker skin.

Shaving can cause the skin around that area to darken over time [MarieClaire]
Regular shaving or using hair removal creams can cause irritation and inflammation of the skin. This irritation can lead to dark spots or overall darkening of the skin over time.

If you’re concerned about the darker colour of your private area, there are a few things you can try.

To reduce friction and sweating, wear loose underwear and clothes made from breathable materials like cotton. This can help prevent further darkening.

You can gently exfoliate the area to remove dead skin cells. Use a soft cloth or a mild scrub made for sensitive skin. Do this only once or twice a week to avoid irritation.

Some people use natural ingredients like yoghurt, aloe vera, or coconut oil to help lighten the skin.

Coconut oil can help lighten the skin [Quora]
These ingredients can soothe the skin and may help with discolouration over time. Remember to do a patch test on another area of your skin first to make sure you’re not allergic.

Drinking plenty of water and eating a balanced diet can improve your skin’s health overall. Foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E are great for your skin.

Some skin-lightening products contain strong chemicals that can irritate your skin. It’s best to avoid these and stick with gentle, natural products.

If you’re really concerned or if the darkening is sudden and comes with other symptoms, it’s a good idea to talk to a Dermatologist. They can provide advice and treatment options that are safe for your skin.

Having a darker private area is usually normal. The skin in this area is different from the skin on other parts of your body. It’s thicker and more sensitive, which is why it can have a different colour. Everyone’s body is unique, and skin colour can vary a lot from person to person.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

