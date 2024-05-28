How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

Ingrown hairs can cause redness, swelling, and pain. They can happen anywhere with thick, coarse hair, such as armpits, beards, and pubic areas, and are sometimes accompanied by pus.

To protect skin from ingrown hairs and razor bumps, here’s what you need to do:

Change your razor blades frequently (after using five times) to prevent skin irritation, burns, and ingrown hairs. If you feel your blade pulling at your hair, replace it. After shaving, and clean electric razors properly. Also, make sure your razors are kept in a dry place. Hydrate your skin by soaking the area for at least three minutes before shaving. This helps make shaving easier. Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells that obstruct hair from breaking through the skin's surface, preventing ingrown hairs. Wash with a 4% benzoyl peroxide cleanser daily which kills bacteria and reduces inflammation. You can use the Cerave Acne Foaming Cream Cleanse. Know the direction of your facial hair's growth: To determine the direction of facial hair growth, pull the skin where the hair grows tightly while looking in a mirror. If hair grows in different directions, gently brush it with a toothbrush daily to train it to grow in one direction. Use the right technique: Use shaving cream, and shave in the direction of hair growth. Rinse the cream with warm water and wipe with a cool, damp washcloth to minimise bumps when shaving. To prevent razor burns, irritation, and ingrown hairs. Use shaving gel and moisturiser post-shave to maintain hydration. You can get PFB Vanish. Use sterilised tweezers to gently remove any hair that breaks through. Get an antibiotic prescription from a dermatologist if the ingrown hair becomes infected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: How to get rid of dandruff in your hair for good