ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

Anna Ajayi

The skin in your vaginal area might be darker than other parts of the body, and it is completely normal.

Vagina whitening creams should be avoided [iStock]
Vagina whitening creams should be avoided [iStock]

Vagina whitening creams are marketed as solutions to lighten the skin around the intimate area, but using these products can be harmful.

Recommended articles

Vagina whitening creams have gained popularity, promising to lighten the skin around the genital area. However, these creams come with risks and potential health issues.

That darker skin in the genital area is normal and not something that needs to be "fixed." Using whitening creams on such a sensitive area can lead to irritation, allergic reactions, and even long-term damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

During puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, hormonal fluctuations can increase melanin production, leading to darker skin in the genital area. This is a natural process and varies from person to person.

The genital area experiences a lot of friction from clothing, physical activity, and sexual intercourse. This constant friction can cause the skin to thicken and darken over time. This is especially common in people who wear tight clothing frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genetics also determine skin colour. Some people naturally have more pigmentation in certain areas of their bodies, including the genitals. This is completely normal and does not indicate any health issues.

Certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and diabetes, can lead to changes in skin colour due to hormonal imbalances. These conditions might cause increased pigmentation in various body areas, including the genitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The skin around the genitals is very sensitive. Whitening creams contain harsh chemicals that can cause irritation, redness, and burning. This can cause more severe issues like dermatitis or infections.

Many whitening creams contain ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions. These reactions can be painful and might require medical treatment to resolve.

Continuous use of whitening creams can damage the skin’s natural barrier, making it more susceptible to infections and other skin conditions. Over time, this can lead to permanent damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, it is entirely normal for the skin in the genital area to be darker. This is due to various natural factors like hormonal changes, friction, and genetics.

It is normal to have darker skin in the genital area [iStock]
It is normal to have darker skin in the genital area [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Whitening creams might provide temporary lightening effects, but they do not offer a permanent solution. The risks and potential damage they cause far outweigh any temporary benefits.

There are no completely safe methods to lighten the skin around the genitals. Embracing your natural skin colour is the healthiest and safest approach. If you're concerned about skin colour changes due to medical conditions, it's best to consult a medical professional.

If you have used a whitening cream and are experiencing side effects like irritation, redness, or pain, stop using the product immediately and consult a healthcare professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: 7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

The desire for lighter skin in the genital area should not come at the cost of your health. Understanding and accepting your body as it is can lead to a healthier and more positive self-image.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

List of postal codes in Cross River State

List of postal codes in Cross River State

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

List of postal codes in Osun State

List of postal codes in Osun State

These are the 3 most error-prone types of people you'll ever meet — run from them

These are the 3 most error-prone types of people you'll ever meet — run from them

10 ways to avoid getting electrocuted when using a vibrator

10 ways to avoid getting electrocuted when using a vibrator

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Friends-with-benefits [Pinterest]

7 rules to help you have a successful friends-with-benefits arrangement

Images from Dimma Umeh civil wedding [Bedge Pictures]

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why