ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

Anna Ajayi

The vagina remains a topic many shy away from discussing openly.

Frequently asked questions about the vagina [ImbueNatural]
Frequently asked questions about the vagina [ImbueNatural]

This vital part of the female reproductive system is so surrounded by myths and misunderstandings.

Recommended articles

Yet, many of us hesitate to ask questions about this vital part of our bodies, fearing judgment or lacking reliable sources of information. Having accurate information to maintain vaginal health and to understand one’s body better.

Here, we answer seven frequently asked questions about the vagina, providing clear and factual answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The depth of the vagina can vary among women and can also change due to certain factors like arousal and age. On average, an unaroused vagina measures approximately 3 to 4 inches in depth. During sexual arousal, the vagina can expand to accommodate penetration, potentially increasing in depth to about 6 to 7 inches. The vagina is quite elastic and can adapt to different situations, including sexual intercourse and childbirth.

No, all lady parts, or vulvas, do not look the same. The vulva comprises several parts, including the labia majora and labia minora, the clitoris, and the vaginal opening. Variations in size, colour, and shape of these parts are normal and can differ greatly from one person to another.

The skin of the vulva being darker than the rest of the body is perfectly normal and common. This colouration difference can be attributed to hormonal changes and the thickening of the skin in that area, which can occur during puberty. Additionally, factors like friction from clothing, genetic factors, and skin type can contribute to variations in skin tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pubic hair serves several purposes: it helps to reduce friction during sexual activity and physical exercise, provides a barrier to reduce the likelihood of transmitting bacteria and other pathogens, and helps regulate the temperature of the genital area. Personal grooming preferences vary, but pubic hair does play a role in bodily functions and overall health.

The clitoris can change in size and sensitivity due to various factors, including sexual arousal and hormonal changes. During sexual arousal, increased blood flow to the clitoris causes it to become erect and swell, making it more sensitive. Also, hormonal fluctuations throughout a woman's life, such as during puberty or menopause, can affect the size and sensitivity of the clitoris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notion that the vagina becomes permanently stretched or "loose" from too much sex is a myth. The vagina is highly elastic and designed to return to its usual size after sexual intercourse. Childbirth can cause temporary changes in the elasticity and size of the vagina, but it generally returns to a similar pre-birth state over time. Regular pelvic floor exercises, such as Kegels, can help maintain vaginal elasticity and strength.

The vagina is self-cleaning, with natural secretions designed to expel bacteria and dead cells, ensuring it stays clean and healthy. The best way to maintain vaginal health is to practice good hygiene by washing the external genitalia (vulva) with warm water and mild, unscented soap if desired. Avoid douching or using scented products inside the vagina, as these can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and pH levels, leading to infections.

If you have more questions or concerns about your vaginal health, consulting a doctor is always the best course of action.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 benefits of speaking your language at home with your children

5 benefits of speaking your language at home with your children

How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The weather is hot in Nigeria these days [Medicalnewstoday]

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

6 steps to prevent unplanned pregnancy after Valentine's day sex

6 steps to prevent unplanned pregnancy after Valentine's day sex

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere