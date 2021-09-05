Some women perceive a dark vagina to be an anomaly, especially if the change happened gradually but, there is no need to panic.

Here are some reasons why this might be happening.

Friction

Friction causes the skin around that place to be inflamed and, this leads to hyperpigmentation.

Wearing tight clothes and underwear doesn’t allow the area to be well ventilated and can lead to it getting darker.

Both vaginal and anal sex causes friction and, this leads to a change in colour.

Vaginal Infections

The woman’s vagina is sensitive and prone to infection, constant infection can cause that area to darken.

Hormones

Hormonal changes during pregnancy, puberty and ageing can lead to the darkening of the vagina. The skin has melanocytes cells that are sensitive to hormones.

Age

Your vagina and other parts of your body darken with age. Your vagina has gone through repeated trauma over the years, like childbirth and, so many things that would affect it.

Waxing and hair removal creams

Waxing and applying hair removal creams cause a chemical burn and lead to a darkened private part.

Should you bleach your vagina?

Some people attempt to whiten their vulva and labia with bleaching creams based on aspirations gotten from unrealistic sources.

Athough, it does whiten the vagina, research has shown that the results are temporary and can lead to long term damage.

So how can you lighten the vagina?