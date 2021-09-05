RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons your vagina is getting darker

It is not unusual for your vagina to be darker than the rest of your body, but some women get self-conscious and attempt to fix it.

Should you be upset about a darkened vagina{buzzfeed}

The process of your skin around your vagina getting darker is known as hyperpigmentation and, it happens due to several reasons.

Some women perceive a dark vagina to be an anomaly, especially if the change happened gradually but, there is no need to panic.

Here are some reasons why this might be happening.

Friction causes the skin around that place to be inflamed and, this leads to hyperpigmentation.

Wearing tight clothes and underwear doesn’t allow the area to be well ventilated and can lead to it getting darker.

Both vaginal and anal sex causes friction and, this leads to a change in colour.

The woman’s vagina is sensitive and prone to infection, constant infection can cause that area to darken.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy, puberty and ageing can lead to the darkening of the vagina. The skin has melanocytes cells that are sensitive to hormones.

Your vagina and other parts of your body darken with age. Your vagina has gone through repeated trauma over the years, like childbirth and, so many things that would affect it.

Waxing and applying hair removal creams cause a chemical burn and lead to a darkened private part.

Some people attempt to whiten their vulva and labia with bleaching creams based on aspirations gotten from unrealistic sources.

Athough, it does whiten the vagina, research has shown that the results are temporary and can lead to long term damage.

  • Do not wear tight clothes and underwear.
  • Moisturize the skin around that area.
  • Do not use hair removal creams or wax.
  • Use natural lightening products. 

