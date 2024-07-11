ADVERTISEMENT
Why you need to eat more beans

Anna Ajayi

Beans are full of the nutrients your body needs to function properly.

Beans are full of nutrients
Beans are full of nutrients [LagosBuka]

Beans are a staple in many Nigerian dishes, but did you know they are also one of the healthiest foods you can eat?

Whether you pair them with your white rice, moi moi, or simply have them alone, beans are delicious. They are more than just a tasty addition to your meals; they offer numerous health benefits that can improve your life.

Here are some of them:

Eating beans can be very good for your heart. They have been shown to lower cholesterol levels. High cholesterol can lead to heart disease, so including beans in your diet can reduce this risk. The fibre in beans also helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes that can strain your heart. Also, beans contain antioxidants that help protect your heart from damage caused by free radicals.

Beans are loaded with nutrients. They are a great source of protein, making them an excellent choice for those who don’t eat much meat. They are also rich in fibre, which helps keep your digestive system healthy.

Beans helps keep your digestive system healthy
Beans helps keep your digestive system healthy [PudgeFactor] Pulse Nigeria

In addition, beans provide important vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate. Eating beans regularly can help you get a balanced diet full of the nutrients your body needs to function properly.

If you are looking to manage your weight, beans are a perfect food choice. They are low in fat and calories but high in protein and fibre, which makes you feel full longer. This means you are less likely to snack between meals, helping you control your calorie intake. Beans also provide slow-burning energy, keeping you active and energised throughout the day without adding extra pounds.

Fibre is essential for a healthy digestive system, and beans are full of it. The fibre in beans helps keep your bowel movements regular, preventing constipation. It also promotes a healthy gut by feeding the good bacteria in your intestines. A healthy gut can improve your overall well-being, boosting your immune system and even enhancing your mood.

Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein. In Nigeria, where food prices can be high, beans offer a cost-effective way to ensure you and your family get enough protein without breaking the bank.

Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein
Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein [BusinessdayNG] Pulse Nigeria

They are widely available in markets and stores, making them an easy addition to your diet.

One of the best things about beans is their versatility. They can be prepared in many delicious ways. In Nigeria, beans are used in various traditional dishes such as akara (bean cakes), gbegiri (bean soup), and moi moi (bean pudding). You can also add them to soups, stews, and porridge.

Beans are versatile
Beans are versatile [NairalandForum] Pulse Nigeria

Their ability to absorb flavours makes them a perfect ingredient in both savoury and sweet dishes.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

