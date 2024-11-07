ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why is the number 666 considered evil and unlucky?

Anna Ajayi

Why is the number 666 considered evil, and where did this belief come from?

Why is the number 666 considered evil? [YouTube]
Why is the number 666 considered evil? [YouTube]

For centuries, people have found certain numbers fascinating, with some numbers seen as lucky and others thought to bring bad luck.

Recommended articles

The number 666 is one of those numbers that has a strong reputation, but not in a positive way. Often called the "number of the beast," 666 is commonly thought of as unlucky or even evil. But why is this? The fear around this number dates back to ancient texts and traditions that have influenced how people view it today.

It can bring feelings of unease, and some people even go out of their way to avoid it, like skipping the 666th room in a hotel or avoiding the number on a license plate. Understanding the background of this number can help us see why it has earned this reputation and help clear up some of the myths around it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that 666 is evil comes mainly from the Bible, specifically the Book of Revelation in the New Testament. In this part of the Bible, 666 is called the “number of the beast.” The “beast” is interpreted as a symbol of evil or a representation of the devil. Revelation 13:18 states, “Let the one with understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. His number is 666.” Because of this, many Christians believe 666 is connected to dark forces or something to be avoided.

666 is called the number of the beast [JWORG]
666 is called the number of the beast [JWORG] Pulse Nigeria

Some scholars suggest that the number might have been used as a secret code to refer to the Roman Emperor Nero, who was known for persecuting early Christians. In those times, numbers were often linked to names through a system called gematria, where letters have numerical values. The letters of Nero’s name, when calculated, add up to 666, which could explain why early Christians connected this number to evil.

Even today, many people feel uneasy about the number 666. This could be because of the stories and warnings they’ve heard about it. The influence of movies and books that portray 666 as a sign of evil also keeps this belief alive. In some cultures, people try to avoid the number at all costs. For example, some buildings skip the 666th floor, and some airlines avoid using this number on flight seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fears surrounding it, 666 is just a number. To some, it may symbolise something negative, but to others, it’s simply a set of digits without any real impact on their lives. Whether you believe in the superstition or not, it’s okay to be respectful of those who feel uncomfortable around it.

666 is just a number [MerriamWebster]
666 is just a number [MerriamWebster] Pulse Nigeria

In the end, the number 666 has gathered meaning over centuries, and its story shows how symbols can hold power over us. So, while some may avoid it, knowing the history might help put our minds at ease and remind us that sometimes, things are just what we make of them.

ALSO READ: 10 funny superstitious beliefs every Nigerian has heard

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How profitable is the new wave of streaming for Nigerian TikTokers? [Exclusive]

How profitable is the new wave of streaming for Nigerian TikTokers? [Exclusive]

Did you know you can get a passport for your pet?

Did you know you can get a passport for your pet?

Arla Foods Nigeria shines at 2024 BrandCom Awards with 4 major wins!

Arla Foods Nigeria shines at 2024 BrandCom Awards with 4 major wins!

Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

7 strangest wedding traditions you didn’t know exists

7 strangest wedding traditions you didn’t know exists

Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to Next Level

Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to Next Level

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

Why is the number 666 considered evil and unlucky?

Why is the number 666 considered evil and unlucky?

Don Royale unveils in Abuja with an unforgettable Dusk till Don experience!

Don Royale unveils in Abuja with an unforgettable Dusk till Don experience!

5 Signs you're obsessed with your Ex

5 Signs you're obsessed with your Ex

7 Tips to beat birthday depression

7 Tips to beat birthday depression

Cowbell rewards 1st winners from 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood' Promo with ₦28m in 2 weeks

Cowbell rewards 1st winners from 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood' Promo with ₦28m in 2 weeks

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How often should you replace your toothbrush? [NexusDental]

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

Doctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

Attempting conception in space could harm unborn babies, whether on Mars or the ISS.

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

Having long nails comes with some health risks [Dazed]

5 health risks of having long nails