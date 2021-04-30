10 funny superstitious beliefs every Nigerian has heard

Superstitions is a belief in supernatural causality that can be linked to a fear of the unknown. When one event causes another without any natural process linking the two events, it is definitely a superstition. Here is a list of 10 pretty interesting superstitions chosen based on how ridiculous and common they are:

1. Itchy Palms

Itchy palms are said to be a sign of good luck — it could also mean a large amount of money is coming your way.

2. Crossing legs

It is said that if you cross over a pregnant woman's legs, you will give birth to a child that looks like the person. Another version is that you shouldn't let anyone cross over your legs, if not you will give birth to a child with one arm or leg.

3. Seeing ghosts

The common warning is not to bend over to peer through between your legs, especially in crowded places like markets. One is bound to see ghosts and witches that way.7

4. Spitting

If you have a sore throat, it is probably because you spit on the floor and someone stepped on it.

5. Eating in the dark

This is forbidden. It is believed that if you eat in the dark, you could be giving room to the dead to eat with you and this could lead to your death or grave ailments.

6. Eating from the ground

It is believed that when your food falls to ground, you should not pick it as the devil has eaten it.

7. Whistling at night

Whistling at night is believed to attract evil spirits and snakes.

8. Answering a call

If you hear your name and answer to it without seeing the person that called, you have just answered a ghost's call.

9. Sleeping face up

It is believed that sleeping face up is the best position for spirits to have access to your body and soul.

10. Sneezing