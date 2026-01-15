10 Nigerian Artists To Watch Out For In 2026

From independent producers to genre-bending vocalists, these ten names are the ones redefining the sound of 2026.

The emergence of new stars is a major pointer to Afrobeats upward mobility. For nearly three decades, each year has brought with it fresh voices with the talent and ambition to impact the soundscape and captivate listeners.

In 2026, some artists have spent the last few years knocking on the mainstream door and managing to get a peek in. While listeners were captivated with the superstars and viral moments, these stars were crafting sounds that earned them the attention of some listeners who could spot that something was brewing and primed for potential explosion this year.

We have compiled a list of 10 emerging artists who should be on your radar in 2026.

1. Juno

Juno/via Instagram

Juno is the artist every tastemaker is talking about right now. She’s an exciting addition capable of giving the female arm of the industry a much-needed depth with her brilliant fusion of Alternative Pop and Afrobeats.

She has a voice that feels like velvet but carries the weight of a seasoned soul singer. Songs like 'RUM’ highlight her smoky vocals and impressive songwriting. Her talent has not gone unnoticed within the industry, as she has gotten co-signs courtesy of collaborations with Odumodublvck and Ruger.

2. Champz

Boluwatife Balogun known professionally as "Champz" | Credit: Instagram

At just 14 years old, Champz (Boluwatife Balogun) is already a professional. The first son of Afrobeats icon Wizkid told his mother he was born to be a rapper, and he was right. His music leans into UK Grime and Hip-Hop, and his flow carries confidence that far surpasses his age.

His debut EP, 'Champion’s Arrival,' dropped on November 11, 2025, and instantly shattered expectations. It peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria within just five hours, making him the youngest Nigerian artist ever to achieve a chart-topping debut. The project also surpassed one million Spotify streams in under 24 hours. With his fine display on songs like 'Champion Sound' and 'Superstar,' Champz is one to watch out for.

3. Zaylevelten

Zaylevelten | Instagram

Zaylevelten is a rarity in the industry. He is a singer, a rapper, and genre blending producer. What makes him a "one-man army" is his dual identity. He produces his records under the name Tenski. This means he builds the sonic foundation of every song specifically to match his gritty vocals.

He does not wait for a sound; he creates it. His music is a high-energy blend of street-pop and technical rap. By producing as Tenski, he ensures his tracks have a spice that shone on his 2025 album ‘then 1t g0t crazy’ and the deluxe ‘then 1t g0t crazier,’ which brought him mainstream attention that he would be aiming to ride to stardom in 2026.

4. Ṣẹwà

Ṣẹwà/via Instagram

Sewa is all about the vibe. Her music feels like a warm breeze. She leans heavily into Afro-fusion, mixing jazz influences with traditional West African rhythms. Her lyrics are poetic as she explores romantic complexities, personal growth, and the beauty of everyday life. If you love the legendary Asa, then you’ll love Ṣẹwà.

The Toronto-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has a unique ability to make the listener feel like she is singing directly to them. Songs like 'Lagos Lovin’' and 'Wahala' are often the highlight of curated "chill" playlists. Sewa is the artist you listen to when you want to feel something real.

5. Cupid SZN

Cupid SZN/via Instagram

Don Jazzy officially welcomed Cupid SZN (Stevenson Njoku Anyinachiso) to the Mavin Records family on November 14, 2025. However, he isn’t a new face, at least to those who have followed his warm melodies with which he scored the viral hit ‘Ifeoma’ in March 2024.

Cupid SZN is the man for the lovers, boasting smooth melodies that keep you hooked. His debut EP, 'MYTH-ERA,' holds the hypnotic record 'Palava' and the victory anthem 'Famous,' which proves why Don Jazzy snapped him up.

6. Lovn

Lovn/via Instagram

Lovn (Akinloye Charles Temidayo) was unveiled by Don Jazzy on November 27, 2025, as Mavin Records' latest signee. LOVN is a master of the groove. His music embraces the influence of Yoruba indigenous genres, Fuji and Apala, which he combines with Afropop elements for a dynamic sound.

Lovn can deliver groovy records just as much as he can stun listeners with his vocal performance, as evident in ‘Hosanna’ off his debut EP. Listeners traditionally expect high standards from Mavin signess and Lovn would be aiming to match up with these expectations.

7. Priesst

Priesst (real name Caleb Odugbose) has been around for a while now, and it seems his time is finally here. He has kicked off 2026 on a high note with the release of ‘Akanouche,’ which is enjoying attention across social media and streaming platforms.

His upbringing as the son of pastors gave him a unique childhood and entrance into music, which is evident in his artistry. His sound, a fusion of "Afro-Adura" and street-pop, is propelled by comtemplatory writing and moving melodies with which he explores matters of ambition, romance, and the pursuit of pleasure from a relatable perspective.

On his recent album, Kurima, you can hear how he treats music as a high-stakes experience. He doesn't just want you to dance; he wants you to feel something deeper.

8. Vicoka

Vicoka/via Instagram

Vicoka is already a familiar name for listeners tapped into the sounds of stars emerging outside Lagos. In 2025, he released his debut EP, ‘Spirit,’ which held up his impressive artistry molded in the peculiarities of Port Harcourt, unforgiving realities, and the musing of a young man finding his place in a complex society. From his soulful melodies on ‘God,’ his bold exploration of Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat on ‘Why,’ Highlife fusion on the viral ‘Spirit’ featuring Wizard Chan, and Afropop earworm on the tribute ‘Port Harcourt,’ Vicoka is making music with depth and purpose.

9. Juney Luv

Juney Luv/via Instagram

Juney Luv is a true outlier. The Port-Harcourt-born singer and songwriter is vastly different from the mainstream Afropop machine. She is a Nigerian Indie artist through and through, operating in a lane all her own. While songs like 'Believe In Me' show she can touch the Afrobeats world, her heart belongs to the ethereal.

Her style leans heavily into Dream-Pop and alternative vibes. You can hear this clearly on the shimmering, neon-lit 'In and Out' and the quirky, nostalgic 'Salty Chips.' She uses hazy guitars and reverb-soaked vocals to create a soft-sonic revolution. She’s shaping up to be an artist who will shape the Nigerian alternative music scene.

10. Jainy

Jainy/via Instagram

Jainy is a Nigerian-Ghanaian star whose talent holds the dynamism that shapes both soundscapes. Her debut EP ‘The Real Jainy’ shows that while just 20, she possesses the range to deliver records that straddle Pop, R&B, Dancehall, and Afrobeats territory, while also having an admirable penmanship.