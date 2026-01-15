The Films That Showcase Nancy Isime’s Range and Realness

Explore Nancy Isime's movies, from romantic dramas to political thrillers, highlighting her most impactful roles and performances in Nollywood cinema.

Nancy Isime is one of those Nollywood actresses whose work sneaks up on you. Minutes into a film, you find yourself watching her, the way she holds a scene, reacts, and brings a grounded realism that feels lived-in. Her filmography cuts across romance, political thrillers , comedy, social commentary, and character-driven dramas .

This article takes a look at Nancy Isime's movies , focusing on the roles and stories that define her career.

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

This film hits close to home for a lot of women, and that’s part of why it works. Kambili tells the story of a 28-year-old woman spiralling under the pressure of age, marriage expectations, and personal failure. She’s irresponsible, often late, emotionally messy, and very human.

Nancy Isime’s role as Kamibili in this story contributes to the emotional texture of the film. The narrative doesn’t glamorise desperation; it exposes it. The suspension from work, the breakup, the ticking clock of turning 30, it all piles up. The film quietly critiques societal timelines without preaching, and Nancy’s performance helped ground that realism.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

This is comedy with chaos baked in. When Jenifa’s popularity begins to fade, and a new neighbour named Lobster steals the spotlight, things spiral fast. Add a Ghana trip, a mistaken bag of drugs, and a dangerous drug baron, and suddenly the comedy is sitting right beside real danger.

Nancy Isime’s character was subtle but deep, as she played the “picture perfect” wife on the outside, but suffered wounds within her matrimonial home she couldn’t speak about. Her role in Everybody Loves Jenifa blends seamlessly into the madness, helping balance humour with tension.

Hijack ’93

This film shifts the tone completely. Hijack ’93 is intense, political, and uncomfortable in the right ways. Four men hijack an air-plane in an attempt to challenge a military-backed government, using passengers as leverage in the name of social change.

The film asks difficult questions about activism, desperation, and moral compromise. Her performance sits in that tension, reminding viewers that behind political statements are real people, real fear, and irreversible consequences.

A Road to Yesterday

This film follows an estranged couple on a road trip to a relative’s funeral, hoping, almost foolishly, that proximity might fix what distance broke. Instead, old memories surface. Secrets slip out. And suddenly, the marriage isn’t the only thing at risk.

Nancy Isime excels in emotionally restrained stories like this. Her character lives in pauses, looks, and conversations that almost happen but don’t. A Road to Yesterday works because it respects emotional complexity, and so does she.

The Razz Guy

This is comedy with a clever twist. A rude, condescending executive gets cursed by an office cleaner, leaving him unable to speak properly, right when he’s meant to handle an international business merger.

Nancy Isime’s role supports the satire here, as his classy, sweet, loving girlfriend. The Razz Guy isn’t just about laughs; it’s about classism, arrogance, and the illusion of power. Her performance takes the movie beyond the workplace dynamics.

The Set Up 2

This film is gritty, layered, and emotionally demanding. A former drug smuggler is recruited by the U.S. government, forced to leave behind everything she loves. But when her best friend’s child is kidnapped by an activist group, she’s blackmailed into returning to the very world she escaped.

This is a story about loyalty, sacrifice, and impossible choices. Nobody gets out clean. Nancy Isime’s performance adds emotional weight without melodrama, which is harder than it looks.

Honey Money

An average school teacher reconnects with his childhood friend’s elder brother, who lives large through fraud.

Nancy Isime’s presence helps ground the story in reality. Honey Money works because it doesn’t glamorise fraud; it shows the seduction and the cost. Her role strengthens the moral tension, making the choices feel real, not scripted.

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Four wealthy men seduce powerful women, manipulate political elites, steal from the rich, and give to the poor, until they cross the wrong politician. The stakes rise when a village is threatened with demolition for a shopping mall.

Nancy Isime fits naturally into this high-energy world. The film blends action, sexuality, humour, and social commentary, and her performance helps balance spectacle with story.

Merry Men 2

The sequel shifts focus. The Merry Men are no longer Robin Hood-style criminals; they’re businessmen trying to live clean lives. But personal milestones, marriage, fatherhood, and loyalty bring new complications.

Nancy Isime’s role reflects the emotional evolution of the franchise. This film leans more into relationships and responsibility, and she handles that shift with maturity and restraint.

Love in a Pandemic

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film follows Bolanle as she meets Alex, the man of her dreams, in a world defined by uncertainty, fear, and distance. Love doesn’t pause for global crises, but it does change shape.

Nancy, as Bolanle here, is soft but resonant. Love in a Pandemic captures loneliness, hope, and emotional vulnerability without exaggeration. It’s intimate storytelling, and she fits it perfectly.