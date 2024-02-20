Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

It's like they have a sixth sense for when you've finally decided to prioritise your own peace and happiness. But why does this happen? Is it coincidence, or is there something deeper at play?

The chase

One reason might be the thrill of the chase. When you stop giving attention and start focusing on your own life, you suddenly become a challenge. Guys, just like anyone else, enjoy a bit of a challenge—it makes the final 'victory' all the more satisfying. When you're no longer readily available or as interested, you inadvertently trigger this chase instinct, making you more appealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fear of loss

Another explanation is the fear of loss. Humans tend to take things for granted, especially when they feel secure in a situation. When you shift your focus away from them, guys might start to realise what they're about to lose. This fear can kickstart an appreciation for your value in their lives, leading to increased attention and efforts to win you back.

Self-reflection

Your change in attitude can lead to self-reflection. This moment of realisation can make them see the errors in their ways and lead to a genuine desire to improve themselves and the relationship, showing care and attention they previously lacked.

Ego check

ADVERTISEMENT

An ego check is another reason. When the attention they took for granted is withdrawn, it can bruise their ego. The realisation that you can indeed live without their constant attention can lead them to step up their game in a bid to regain their perceived importance in your life.

Desire for validation

Lastly, the need for validation plays a role. When you stop caring, you stop providing the validation and reassurance they had grown accustomed to. This lack can lead them to seek out what they've lost, showing care and attention as a way to fill the void your indifference has created.