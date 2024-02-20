ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Anna Ajayi

Knowing the reasons why guys start caring when you stop is like peeling an onion—there are many layers, and sometimes it's a tearful process

Why he starts to care when you stop [Pexels]
Why he starts to care when you stop [Pexels]

Ever noticed how some guys seem to take a keen interest in you right at the moment you decide to move on and stop caring?

Recommended articles

It's like they have a sixth sense for when you've finally decided to prioritise your own peace and happiness. But why does this happen? Is it coincidence, or is there something deeper at play?

One reason might be the thrill of the chase. When you stop giving attention and start focusing on your own life, you suddenly become a challenge. Guys, just like anyone else, enjoy a bit of a challenge—it makes the final 'victory' all the more satisfying. When you're no longer readily available or as interested, you inadvertently trigger this chase instinct, making you more appealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another explanation is the fear of loss. Humans tend to take things for granted, especially when they feel secure in a situation. When you shift your focus away from them, guys might start to realise what they're about to lose. This fear can kickstart an appreciation for your value in their lives, leading to increased attention and efforts to win you back.

Your change in attitude can lead to self-reflection. This moment of realisation can make them see the errors in their ways and lead to a genuine desire to improve themselves and the relationship, showing care and attention they previously lacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ego check is another reason. When the attention they took for granted is withdrawn, it can bruise their ego. The realisation that you can indeed live without their constant attention can lead them to step up their game in a bid to regain their perceived importance in your life.

Lastly, the need for validation plays a role. When you stop caring, you stop providing the validation and reassurance they had grown accustomed to. This lack can lead them to seek out what they've lost, showing care and attention as a way to fill the void your indifference has created.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

5 habits of people who will never go broke in this economy

5 habits of people who will never go broke in this economy

7 things no one tells you about having sex for the first time

7 things no one tells you about having sex for the first time

Calabar Delicacy: How to make the perfect pot of Edikang Ikong soup

Calabar Delicacy: How to make the perfect pot of Edikang Ikong soup

How daily meditation can improve your mental health

How daily meditation can improve your mental health

10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

What to do if your friends and family forget your birthday

What to do if your friends and family forget your birthday

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece