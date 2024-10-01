Where did the name "Gen Z" come from?

Gen Z is recognised for its eccentricities, outspoken nature, diversity, inclusivity, authenticity, and love for 90s-inspired fashion, often referred to as Y2K style.

But how did they get their name, and what does it mean?

Gen Z is the offspring of Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980).

The "Z" in their name is said to stand for "Zoomers," a nod to the fact that they are the first generation to grow up with widespread access to the internet and smartphones.

They are called "Zoomers" because of the zooming motion they often make with their fingers on touchscreens. Additionally, they are referred to as digital natives, the internet generation, and centennials, as they have grown up immersed in social media and technology.

The internet has profoundly shaped their communication styles and views on social issues, with many Gen Zers becoming content creators and influencers.

Who coined the term "Gen Z"?

The term was first used by researchers and demographers to label the generation that followed Generation Y, or Millennials.

The naming pattern, which started with Generation X, continued with Generations Y and Z. While no single individual is credited with coining "Gen Z," it gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s as scholars began studying this generation born into a rapidly evolving digital world.