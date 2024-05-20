ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 latest Gen Z abbreviations that will make you feel old

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some Gen Z abbreviations you need to know.

Popular Gen Z abbreviations [flavours]
Popular Gen Z abbreviations [flavours]

Gen Zs, those born from 1997 to 2011 have a lot of expressions, both for talking, texting, and even in their online videos.

Recommended articles

If you don’t want to be lost when they communicate, then you should have an updated list of what they are saying these days.

This is usually when Gen Zs need to be updated on things. So they will be like, "lmk how it goes."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is usually a form of agreement and not really a question. It shows what you are saying makes a lot of sense.

I have to tell you, I didn’t know what this meant for a long time, but it is usually to give you updates on what you missed online.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not pronounced POV but P.O.V., and it just means to look at things the way they see or imagine them.

ALSO READ: Gen Z slangs everyone should know

This is a tingling sensation in response to auditory or visual stimuli and is a popular and effective tool for relaxation and sleep enhancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another method of giving updates, though most Gen Zs say this when they are angry,.

No, it does not mean you should literally hit them; it means calling or texting back.

Gen Zs slang [washingtonpost]
Gen Zs slang [washingtonpost] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This happens when you have overshared more than you ought to; you are definitely giving too much information.

It’s a way of telling you that you are among the cool kids because you know the vibes! Though it started with the millenials, the Gen Zs have made it their own.

This is one of the popular abbreviations used by content creators. It just means outfit of the day.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No car can travel on 'the shortest highway in the world'

No car can travel on 'the shortest highway in the world'

What happens to items confiscated from passengers at the airport?

What happens to items confiscated from passengers at the airport?

Besides eggs, here are 7 other high-protein foods for weight loss

Besides eggs, here are 7 other high-protein foods for weight loss

7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

Here’s why helicopters crash so often and people hardly survive

Here’s why helicopters crash so often and people hardly survive

How to roast groundnut with garri instead of sand

How to roast groundnut with garri instead of sand

10 latest Gen Z abbreviations that will make you feel old

10 latest Gen Z abbreviations that will make you feel old

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

5 painters who made masterpieces despite being blind

5 painters who made masterpieces despite being blind

7 deadliest means of transportation responsible for the most deaths

7 deadliest means of transportation responsible for the most deaths

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How Instagram sustains Nigeria’s content creator economy

How Instagram sustains Nigeria’s content creator economy

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition [Medium]

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep

Skincare hacks for every skin type [ArBlog24]

10 skincare hacks for every skin type