5 ways to spot a Gen Z

Most times, the signs are so clearly evident, you can say, ‘oh, that’s a Gen Z', but in case you need help spotting a Gen Z, here are some clues;

1. They never stay at a job for too long

Gen Zs are quite nomadic, in a way that helps them, by moving from job to job, they gain valuable experience and increase their value in the labour market. Gen Zs are not afraid to quit if the job doesn’t serve them.

2. They don’t care about what people say

Previous generations are usually rattled about what people say, Gen Zs do not care one bit, they live their lives solely on their terms. They are also mostly nonchalant about how their behaviour might affect others.

3. They are addicted to TikTok

Whether it is creating Tik Toks or watching them, a typical Gen Z spends most of their time on TikTok, it’s almost how millennials felt when Facebook was introduced.

If you have a Gen Z friend, he or she is always referring to one TikTok or the other or learning a TikTok dance.

4. They love crop tops

What’s Gen Z without crop tops? Gen Zs have borrowed heavily from the 90s movement. Whether male or female, they love their crop tops.

5. They have their language

You can almost tell Gen Z from the way they talk. ‘It’s giving’ ‘vibes’, ‘energy’ ‘purr’ ‘love to see it’ are some of their most popular slangs.

An additionally way to spot a Gen Z is to ask about zodiac signs, if they seem quite interested, then they are obviously a Gen Z.