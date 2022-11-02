RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 ways to spot a Gen Z

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever come across someone, but you couldn’t tell if they were a Gen Z adult or a millennial adult?

Here's how to spot a Gen Z [Seppic]

Gen Zs (Generation Zoomers) refers to those born from 1995 - 2012 some say 1996-2010. They grew up in the golden age of the internet and had a lot of information at their fingertips.

Most times, the signs are so clearly evident, you can say, ‘oh, that’s a Gen Z', but in case you need help spotting a Gen Z, here are some clues;

Gen Zs are quite nomadic, in a way that helps them, by moving from job to job, they gain valuable experience and increase their value in the labour market. Gen Zs are not afraid to quit if the job doesn’t serve them.

Previous generations are usually rattled about what people say, Gen Zs do not care one bit, they live their lives solely on their terms. They are also mostly nonchalant about how their behaviour might affect others.

Whether it is creating Tik Toks or watching them, a typical Gen Z spends most of their time on TikTok, it’s almost how millennials felt when Facebook was introduced.

If you have a Gen Z friend, he or she is always referring to one TikTok or the other or learning a TikTok dance.

What’s Gen Z without crop tops? Gen Zs have borrowed heavily from the 90s movement. Whether male or female, they love their crop tops.

You can almost tell Gen Z from the way they talk. ‘It’s giving’ ‘vibes’, ‘energy’ ‘purr’ ‘love to see it’ are some of their most popular slangs.

An additionally way to spot a Gen Z is to ask about zodiac signs, if they seem quite interested, then they are obviously a Gen Z.

One of their most positive qualities is they appreciate diversity, have tenacity and love to sink themselves into different causes they are passionate about.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

