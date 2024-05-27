What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

This day is filled with fun activities, special treats, and events designed to make children feel special and valued. But do you know how this special day started and how it is celebrated in different countries?

The origins of Children's Day

The idea of Children's Day first came about in the early 20th century. In 1920, Turkey was one of the first countries to officially declare a national Children's Day. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated April 23 to children, recognising them as the future of the nation.

In 1925, the World Conference on Child Welfare was held in Geneva, Switzerland. This conference highlighted the need to protect and nurture children worldwide. Following this event, many countries began to adopt Children's Day.

Universal Children's Day

In 1954, the United Nations (UN) established Universal Children's Day on November 20. This date was chosen to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide. It also marks the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

Universal Children's Day is celebrated globally and focuses on improving children's welfare and rights. It's a day to remember that every child deserves a happy, healthy, and safe childhood.

Children's Day in different countries

Children's Day is celebrated in various ways around the world. Let's take a look at some unique celebrations in different countries:

1. Japan

In Japan, Children's Day is celebrated on May 5 as part of the Golden Week holidays. It's known as "Kodomo no Hi." On this day, families hang colourful carp-shaped windsocks called "koinobori" outside their homes.

The carp symbolises strength and success. Traditional foods like "kashiwa mochi" (rice cakes wrapped in oak leaves) are enjoyed, and children often dress in traditional clothes.

2. India

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, marking the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Nehru was very fond of children and believed they were the nation's true strength. Schools organise special events, cultural programs, and fun activities for children on this day.

3. China

In China, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. On this day, schools organise performances, games, and excursions. Parents and grandparents buy gifts for children, and some families take the day off to spend time together. It's a day filled with happiness and excitement for the children.

4. Brazil

In Brazil, Children's Day is celebrated on October 12, which is also the day of Our Lady of Aparecida, the country's patron saint.

Children receive gifts from their parents, and special events are organised in schools and communities. It's a double celebration, honouring both the children and the religious figure.

The importance of Children's Day

Children's Day is not just about fun and games. It's a reminder of the importance of children in our society. This day raises awareness about the need to protect children's rights, provide them with education, and ensure their well-being. It encourages communities to come together and create a better environment for children to grow and thrive.

