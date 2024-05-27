ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

Anna Ajayi

Children bring joy, laughter, and a fresh perspective on life.

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations? [LittleDayOut]
What's the history of Children's Day celebrations? [LittleDayOut]

Children's Day is a special holiday celebrated in many countries around the world. It's a day dedicated to honouring and appreciating children.

Recommended articles

This day is filled with fun activities, special treats, and events designed to make children feel special and valued. But do you know how this special day started and how it is celebrated in different countries?

The idea of Children's Day first came about in the early 20th century. In 1920, Turkey was one of the first countries to officially declare a national Children's Day. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated April 23 to children, recognising them as the future of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Turkey officially declared a national Children's Day [LinkedIn]
Turkey officially declared a national Children's Day [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

In 1925, the World Conference on Child Welfare was held in Geneva, Switzerland. This conference highlighted the need to protect and nurture children worldwide. Following this event, many countries began to adopt Children's Day.

In 1954, the United Nations (UN) established Universal Children's Day on November 20. This date was chosen to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide. It also marks the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 [UN]
UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 [UN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Children's Day is celebrated globally and focuses on improving children's welfare and rights. It's a day to remember that every child deserves a happy, healthy, and safe childhood.

Children's Day is celebrated in various ways around the world. Let's take a look at some unique celebrations in different countries:

In Japan, Children's Day is celebrated on May 5 as part of the Golden Week holidays. It's known as "Kodomo no Hi." On this day, families hang colourful carp-shaped windsocks called "koinobori" outside their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Kodomo no Hi in Japan [NTNews]
The Kodomo no Hi in Japan [NTNews] Pulse Nigeria

The carp symbolises strength and success. Traditional foods like "kashiwa mochi" (rice cakes wrapped in oak leaves) are enjoyed, and children often dress in traditional clothes.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, marking the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Children's Day celebrations in India [TheWallStreeJournal]
Children's Day celebrations in India [TheWallStreeJournal] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru was very fond of children and believed they were the nation's true strength. Schools organise special events, cultural programs, and fun activities for children on this day.

In China, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. On this day, schools organise performances, games, and excursions. Parents and grandparents buy gifts for children, and some families take the day off to spend time together. It's a day filled with happiness and excitement for the children.

In Brazil, Children's Day is celebrated on October 12, which is also the day of Our Lady of Aparecida, the country's patron saint.

ADVERTISEMENT
Children's Day celebrations in Brazil [CompassionInternational]
Children's Day celebrations in Brazil [CompassionInternational] Pulse Nigeria

Children receive gifts from their parents, and special events are organised in schools and communities. It's a double celebration, honouring both the children and the religious figure.

ALSO READ: 7 fun and meaningful ways to celebrate Children's Day

Children's Day is not just about fun and games. It's a reminder of the importance of children in our society. This day raises awareness about the need to protect children's rights, provide them with education, and ensure their well-being. It encourages communities to come together and create a better environment for children to grow and thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to safely intervene when witnessing mob violence

How to safely intervene when witnessing mob violence

3 at-home care routines for fresh and healthy feet

3 at-home care routines for fresh and healthy feet

What a man's sitting position says about his character

What a man's sitting position says about his character

Otega Restaurant: A taste of fine dining for all

Otega Restaurant: A taste of fine dining for all

How to go on holiday cheaply? here's what an expert suggests

How to go on holiday cheaply? here's what an expert suggests

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

What's the history of Children's Day celebrations observed around the world?

The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

7 fun and meaningful ways to celebrate Children's Day

7 fun and meaningful ways to celebrate Children's Day

Karo Healthcare buys dermatologist-approved skincare brand E45 from Reckitt Benckiser

Karo Healthcare buys dermatologist-approved skincare brand E45 from Reckitt Benckiser

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

Nipple orgasm – what is it and how to achieve it?

Nipple orgasm – what is it and how to achieve it?

Memes as a mode of communication: Is it something we should embrace?

Memes as a mode of communication: Is it something we should embrace?

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning