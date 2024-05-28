ADVERTISEMENT
What you really need to know about the HPV vaccine

Anna Ajayi

This vaccine is safe, effective, and can save lives.

What to know about the HPV vaccine [HumAngle]
The HPV vaccine is a topic that everyone should know about because it can protect you and your loved ones from certain types of cancer.

In Nigeria, like many other countries, there is a lot of information and misinformation about vaccines. Knowing the facts can help you make the best decisions for your health and your family.

HPV stands for Human Papillomavirus. It is a very common virus that can infect both men and women.

What is HPV? [NewBeginnings]
There are many types of HPV, and while most are harmless, some can cause serious health problems like cervical cancer in women, as well as other cancers and genital warts in both men and women.

The HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that are most likely to cause cancer and other diseases. Cervical cancer is a major health issue in Nigeria, and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of this cancer.

HPV vaccine protects against cervical cancer [ETHealthWorld]
By getting vaccinated, you are taking a big step in protecting yourself from these serious health problems.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for boys and girls starting at age 9. It is best to get the vaccine before they become sexually active because the vaccine is most effective if given before exposure to HPV. However, older teens and young adults can also get the vaccine. Even if someone has already been exposed to HPV, the vaccine can still provide protection against other types of the virus.

The HPV vaccine works by stimulating the body's immune system to fight the virus.

How does the vaccine work? [OnlyMyHealth]
It is given as a series of shots, usually two or three, depending on the age of the person getting vaccinated. The vaccine does not contain live virus, so it cannot cause HPV infection. Instead, it contains proteins that look like the virus, which help the body build immunity.

Yes, the HPV vaccine is very safe. It has been tested in many studies and has been given to millions of people around the world. Like all vaccines, it can cause some side effects, but they are usually mild. The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, headache, and fever. Serious side effects are very rare.

  1. Myth: The HPV vaccine causes infertility.
  • Fact: There is no evidence that the HPV vaccine causes infertility. The vaccine is safe and helps prevent serious health issues.
  1. Myth: The HPV vaccine encourages promiscuity.
  • Fact: Getting vaccinated does not change a person's sexual behaviour. It is a health measure, just like wearing a seatbelt in a car.
  1. Myth: The HPV vaccine is not necessary if someone is not sexually active.
  • Fact: The vaccine is most effective when given before any exposure to HPV, which is why it is recommended for young people.

In Nigeria, the HPV vaccine is available at many health clinics and hospitals. Some schools also offer vaccination programs.

HPV vaccine is available at many health clinics and hospitals [UNICEF]
Final thoughts

The HPV vaccine is a powerful tool in preventing cancer and other diseases caused by HPV. It is safe, effective, and can save lives. Understanding the facts about the vaccine can help you make informed decisions for yourself and your family. Don't let myths and misinformation guide your health choices. Talk to your doctor or health provider about the HPV vaccine and take a step towards a healthier future.

