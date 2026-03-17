Top US Counterterrorism Chief Quits; Says Iran War Was Unnecessary and Misguided

A top US counterterrorism official has resigned, saying the Iran war is unjustified and influenced by external pressure, raising concerns over US foreign policy direction.

A senior United States intelligence official has resigned in protest over the ongoing war involving Iran, raising fresh concerns about divisions within the government over the conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism, announced his resignation in a public statement, saying he could no longer support the war in good conscience. According to him, Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States, contradicting the justification for the military action.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

In his resignation letter addressed to President Donald Trump, the outgoing director argued that the war was influenced by pressure from Israel and its allies in the United States. He claimed that a coordinated campaign had misled decision-makers into believing that swift military action would lead to victory.

“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he stated, adding that the narrative surrounding Iran’s threat had been exaggerated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former official, a combat veteran with multiple deployments, also made the resignation deeply personal. He revealed that he had lost his wife in a previous conflict, which he described as a war influenced by similar external pressures. This, he said, made it impossible for him to support another war that he believes does not serve American interests.

He warned that the United States risks repeating past mistakes, drawing parallels to the Iraq war, which led to significant loss of lives and resources. According to him, the current situation could push the country further into instability if not reassessed.

Despite his criticism, he acknowledged President Trump’s earlier foreign policy stance, particularly his efforts to avoid prolonged wars during his first administration. He urged the president to reconsider the current approach and “chart a new path” for the nation.

The resignation marks a rare and significant public dissent from within the US intelligence community, especially at such a high level. Analysts say it could intensify debate in Washington over the justification, strategy, and long-term consequences of the Iran conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement