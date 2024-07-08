ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

Anna Ajayi

These ten fish represent some of the most dangerous aquatic creatures in the world.

Some of the most dangerous fish in the ocean [bioGraphic]
Some of the most dangerous fish in the ocean [bioGraphic]

The underwater world is full of fascinating creatures, some of which are also incredibly dangerous.

Recommended articles

These dangerous fish, found in various environments, from freshwater rivers to the vast oceans, have developed various ways to protect themselves and hunt their prey.

Here are ten of the world’s most dangerous fish, known for their venom, sharp teeth, and aggressive behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Electric eel [PetMojo]
Electric eel [PetMojo] Pulse Nigeria

Boxfish release a toxin called ostracitoxin through their skin when threatened. This toxinThe electric eel is capable of generating powerful electric shocks of up to 600 volts. These shocks are used to stun prey and can be strong enough to harm humans, potentially leading to drowning if the victim is in water at the time​

Great white shark [NewScientist]
Great white shark [NewScientist] Pulse Nigeria

The great white shark is one of the most well-known and feared predators in the ocean. Found in coastal waters worldwide, these sharks are responsible for numerous unprovoked attacks on humans. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, a bite from a great white can be fatal, especially if the shark returns for a second bite​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moray eel [Scuba]
Moray eel [Scuba] Pulse Nigeria

Moray eels are often found hiding in crevices in tropical and subtropical reefs. They have strong, sharp teeth and can deliver vicious bites if provoked. While they typically attack only when disturbed, their bites can cause severe injuries and infections​.

Pufferfish [Scuba]
Pufferfish [Scuba] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pufferfish, also known as fugu in Japan, contain a potent toxin called tetrodotoxin. This poison is 1,200 times more deadly than cyanide and can cause paralysis and death. Despite this, pufferfish is considered a delicacy in Japan, but it must be prepared by specially trained chefs to avoid poisoning.

Boxfish [iNaturalist]
Boxfish [iNaturalist] Pulse Nigeria

Boxfish release a toxin called ostracitoxin through their skin when threatened. This toxin can break down red blood cells and is harmful to other fish and humans nearby. While not as deadly as pufferfish, handling or consuming boxfish can be dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT
Candiru [Wikipedia]
Candiru [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

The candiru, or toothpick fish, is a small, parasitic catfish found in the Amazon River. Despite its tiny size, the candiru is notorious for its habit of entering the urethras of humans and animals. Once inside, it erects its spines, causing extreme pain and potential health complications​​.

Stonefish [FactZoo]
Stonefish [FactZoo] Pulse Nigeria

Stonefish are the most venomous fish in the world. Found in the shallow waters of the Indo-Pacific, their venomous spines can cause excruciating pain, paralysis, and even death if not treated promptly. Stonefish are masters of camouflage, often blending in with their surroundings on the ocean floor​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Piranha [LiveScience]
Piranha [LiveScience] Pulse Nigeria

Piranhas are infamous for their razor-sharp teeth and aggressive feeding behaviour. Found in South American rivers and lakes, they usually attack in groups, making quick work of their prey. While they rarely attack humans, when they do, the results can be severe.

Tigerfish [AdobeStock]
Tigerfish [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tigerfish, known for their ferocious nature and sharp teeth, inhabit African rivers and lakes. They are aggressive predators and have been known to attack humans on rare occasions. Their powerful jaws and sharp teeth can inflict serious injuries​​.

Bull shark [Britannica]
Bull shark [Britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Bull sharks are highly aggressive and often found in shallow, warm waters where humans swim. They have a high tolerance for freshwater, allowing them to travel far up rivers. Bull sharks are responsible for many attacks on humans, and their powerful bites can be deadly​​.

ALSO READ: 10 newly discovered ocean creatures revealed by scientists

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

5 foods from around the world made with blood

5 foods from around the world made with blood

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

5 things girls do after a breakup

5 things girls do after a breakup

How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

How to stop diarrhoea in dogs

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

Here's what the panties you wear say about the type of woman you are

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These things used to be taboo in the past [Quora]

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What state have the most lakes in America? [CountryLivingMagazine]

3 states with the most lakes in America

Never put anything in your mouth unless you're 100% sure it's safe [RealSimple]

7 dangerous plants you should never eat