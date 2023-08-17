All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

The axolotl (ack-suh-lah-tuhl) is an amphibian that originates from the ancient lakes of Mexico, hence the nickname "Mexico walking fish". This may look like a fish, catfish even, with its sleek body and fin-like structures, but this creature is not a fish at all. It's part of a family of salamanders, which are amphibians. Unlike most amphibians that undergo metamorphosis from water-dwelling larvae to land-dwelling adults, the axolotl remains aquatic throughout its life. This trait is known as "neoteny."

What's neoteny?

One of the most amazing features of the axolotl is its ability to still look young even as it grows into adulthood. What makes this possible is neoteny. This phenomenon is also responsible for its 'walking' abilities. It allows the axolotl to keep its gills, which are used to breathe underwater, instead of developing lungs and moving to land. This neotenic trait gives the axolotl a young appearance, making it seem like a permanent 'youth elixir' of the amphibian world.

Can they walk on land?

Axolotls have legs and this might make you believe that they can walk on land, but axolotls cannot walk on land.

They are amphibians that never undergo metamorphosis as explained earlier. So, the limbs of axolotls cannot support the weight on dry land, unlike salamanders.

Their habitat

Axolotls are native to the Xochimilco and Chalco regions of Mexico, which are famous for their canals and lakes. These water bodies provide the axolotl with its perfect habitat. They live in the murky, freshwater depths, where they can find shelter in aquatic plants and hide among rocks and mud.

Their regenerative powers

Axolotls can regrow lost body parts, such as limbs, jaws, and even parts of their spinal cord. What fuels the axolotl's fast growth and regenerative abilities? Their diet. Axolotls are carnivores, which means they eat meat. This includes small aquatic animals like insects, crustaceans, worms, and even small fish. They use their keen senses to detect vibrations in the water and hunt down their prey.

They are at risk of extinction

Sadly, the Axolotl is classed as a critically endangered species. They face existential threats due to habitat loss, water pollution, and the introduction of non-native species. These challenges have led to a decline in their population.

The myth of their origin