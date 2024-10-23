ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate

Anna Ajayi

Intimacy is a special experience that brings two people closer together.

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate [VerywellMind]
What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate [VerywellMind]

Many women have secret wishes about how their partners behave after sharing a personal moment.

Recommended articles

These wishes often go unspoken, but fulfilling them can make a big difference in the relationship. This not only makes women feel valued and appreciated but also strengthens the bond between the two.

Unfortunately, because these wishes are rarely voiced, they can remain unknown. By taking the time to learn about these desires, men can create a more loving and supportive environment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay close and cuddle [UltimateIntimacy]
Stay close and cuddle [UltimateIntimacy] Pulse Nigeria

Physical closeness doesn't have to end when the main event is over. Many women appreciate it when their partner stays close, holding them gently or cuddling. This simple act can make her feel cherished and secure.

A bit of quiet talk can be comforting. Sharing thoughts, feelings, or even light-hearted jokes helps maintain intimacy. Asking how she feels or expressing your own feelings can make the moment more special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small gestures like kissing her forehead, stroking her hair, or holding her hand can mean a lot.

Show affection [HoldingHopeMFT]
Show affection [HoldingHopeMFT] Pulse Nigeria

These acts of affection show that you care about her beyond physical attraction.

Sometimes, physical intimacy can bring up a mix of emotions. Being attentive to her needs—whether she wants to relax, laugh, or even have a quiet moment—shows respect and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching for the phone, turning on the TV, or getting up right away can make her feel unimportant.

Avoid immediate distractions [Mudita]
Avoid immediate distractions [Mudita] Pulse Nigeria

Giving her your full attention, at least for a little while, shows that you value the time together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letting her know that you enjoyed the time together can make her feel valued. A simple "That was wonderful" or "I really enjoyed our time together" can go a long way in making her feel appreciated.

Mentioning plans for the next day or suggesting a future activity can make her feel included in your life beyond the moment. It shows that you're interested in more than just the physical aspect of the relationship.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate

The right way to store onions so they last longer

The right way to store onions so they last longer

5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

5 things Hallelujah Challenge exposes about the Nigerian situation

5 things Hallelujah Challenge exposes about the Nigerian situation

Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

7 languages that are slowly dying out

7 languages that are slowly dying out

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best-dressed guests at Peterson and Prudent wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

L-R: General Manager, Ebonylife Place, Mr. Michael Williams, Head of the Ebonylife Creative Academy, Mr. Drikus Volschenk, Head Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, Hari Elluru, Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba at the LG Electronics and Ebonylife Creative Academy partnership press conference held at Ebonylife Place Victoria Island Lagos today

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Everyday items you should never share [TheReflector]

5 everyday items you should never share and why