7 things you never want to hear after sex

Here are some things you should avoid;

1. Crying

Tears of regret will be hideous and memorable in a negative way. If she’s crying, she should be crying because the sex was good.

Dayo remembers having sex with his girlfriend, she started crying in the middle of it. He had to stop and console her. She cried because was in the middle of a celibacy run, and she just broke her celibacy pact.

2. “You have to hurry, my boyfriend/girlfriend will be here soon.'"

Let’s say you were a sneaky link or they were cheating on their partners with you - and you didn’t know, after the coitus you are told to get on out of there because their partners are coming back.

3 “Did you cum?”

How unsexy it is to ask if your partner climaxed. The feedback is good for your ego, but if you are attentive enough, you should know if they orgasmed.

4. “I hope you get pregnant/The condom broke"

If you are not looking to be someone’s parent, that declaration will make you feel like the condom broke, not to mention the risk of STDS if he isn’t a regular partner.

5. “How was it?”

If it was good, you’ll get rave reviews, if it wasn’t good, buckle down for some really honest and painful feedback.

It's better not to ask. You don't wanna hear, "it's okay" and you now ask, "How good on a scale of 1-10?" and they reply "4".

6. “You can go now”

When you are not a sex worker, being asked to leave immediately after sex can deflate your self-esteem.

7. No cuddles/ Silence