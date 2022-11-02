RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 things you never want to hear after sex

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some really weird things you don’t want to hear after sex?

Sex is a beautiful thing but the aftermath might not always be pleasant. When you have sex with someone new you have to be careful, you can't just open your mouth and say anything.

Here are some things you should avoid;

Tears of regret will be hideous and memorable in a negative way. If she’s crying, she should be crying because the sex was good.

Dayo remembers having sex with his girlfriend, she started crying in the middle of it. He had to stop and console her. She cried because was in the middle of a celibacy run, and she just broke her celibacy pact.

Let’s say you were a sneaky link or they were cheating on their partners with you - and you didn’t know, after the coitus you are told to get on out of there because their partners are coming back.

How unsexy it is to ask if your partner climaxed. The feedback is good for your ego, but if you are attentive enough, you should know if they orgasmed.

If you are not looking to be someone’s parent, that declaration will make you feel like the condom broke, not to mention the risk of STDS if he isn’t a regular partner.

If it was good, you’ll get rave reviews, if it wasn’t good, buckle down for some really honest and painful feedback.

It's better not to ask. You don't wanna hear, "it's okay" and you now ask, "How good on a scale of 1-10?" and they reply "4".

When you are not a sex worker, being asked to leave immediately after sex can deflate your self-esteem.

The sound of silence after sex can’t be a good thing, imagine your partner just rolling over and sleeping after having sex with you. Maybe if you’ve been together for 10 years and you are both exhausted, but absolute silence is weird.

