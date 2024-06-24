5 things that happen when you don’t bathe for a while

Sometimes, skipping a shower here and there is totally okay. But if you go for extended periods without washing up, there can be a few things that happen. Here are 5 things to keep in mind:

1. Unpleasant body odour

One of the most noticeable effects of not bathing is body odour. Our bodies naturally produce sweat and oils, which mix with bacteria on our skin. When you don’t wash these away, they accumulate and produce a strong, unpleasant smell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This odour can become particularly pronounced in areas like the underarms, groin, and feet​. While deodorants and perfumes can temporarily mask the smell, they won't eliminate the bacteria causing it.

2. Skin issues

Skipping showers can lead to a range of skin problems. Without regular cleansing, sweat, oils, and dead skin cells build up on your skin. This can clog pores and cause conditions like acne and folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles).

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the accumulation of these substances can lead to a condition called dermatitis neglecta, which causes patches of dark, scaly skin. Regular bathing helps prevent these issues by keeping your skin clean and pores clear.

3. Increased risk of infections

Not showering can increase the risk of skin infections. Bacteria and fungi thrive in warm, moist environments, which can develop on your skin if you don’t wash regularly. This can lead to conditions such as athlete's foot and jock itch, especially if you’re active and sweat a lot. These infections can be uncomfortable and require treatment to resolve​. Regular showers help remove these harmful microorganisms and reduce the risk of infections.

4. Social and psychological effects

Personal hygiene is a social norm, and not adhering to it can impact your social interactions. Persistent body odour and visible dirt can lead to social isolation, as people might find it unpleasant to be around you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Moreover, having your bath regularly can have psychological benefits. It’s a time for relaxation and self-care, helping you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Skipping showers can negatively affect your mental well-being, leading to feelings of discomfort and lower self-esteem​.

5. Hardening of the skin

Prolonged lack of hygiene can cause your skin to harden. This condition, known as retention hyperkeratosis, occurs when dead skin cells aren’t regularly removed.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The skin becomes thick and rough, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. Regular exfoliation and cleansing help keep your skin soft and healthy by removing dead skin cells.

ALSO READ: 5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

Regular showers help maintain your skin’s health, prevent infections, and keep you feeling fresh and confident. So, while it might be tempting to skip a shower now and then, remember the benefits of staying clean. Keep your hygiene routine consistent to enjoy better health and social interactions.

Stay fresh, stay clean, and take care of yourself!