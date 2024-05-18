Do you need to wash your clothes inside out? It's a bit complicated

It's no secret that clothes are most damaged in the washing machine, but there are ways to minimise this. The most popular one is probably turning clothes inside out. But does it actually make sense?

Many people instinctively turn their clothes inside out before putting them in the washing machine. After all, this is what our mothers and grandmothers did, so it must work. It turns out that not necessarily. Moreover, sometimes this practice does more harm than good.

First of all, it should be noted that washing inside out is not always bad and often actually helps protect clothes against mechanical damage. However, this should not always be done.

Turning clothes inside out can prevent the washing machine from washing them. This applies especially to heavy dirt and difficult-to-remove stains. Moreover, not all clothes should be washed this way.

Many people have no idea that clothing made of delicate materials such as silk or lace should not be washed inside out. This may lead to abrasions and damage to the material. Manufacturers of reusable diapers also recommend washing them right side out. The same is true for some pillowcases.

It is recommended to wash items with reflective elements, prints, ironing fabrics and decorative elements such as sequins on the left side.

It's a bit complicated and you can get confused. How do we know which side to wash an item on? The answer is very simple. Let's check this information on the tag or packaging, and if it is not there, on the manufacturer's website. Thanks to this, we will avoid unpleasant surprises and damaged clothes.

Of course, washing on the wrong side usually does not give immediate results. We can only notice the effects of our mistakes after some time. Often we don't even associate them with improper washing.

The most common mistakes when doing laundry

The wrong side is just one of the mistakes that can damage our clothes. Too high temperature and too high speed also have a negative impact on the materials. Let's always choose the lowest possible value. Most detergents cope with dirt perfectly at temperatures of 30-40 degrees Celsius. There is no point in choosing a higher temperature, because it damages the materials and generates higher bills.

In order for the washing machine to have a chance to wash the clothes, it is also important not to overload the drum. It is worth checking the load capacity of the device in the manual and sticking to it. Let's also remember about the dosage recommended by the manufacturer of powders and liquids. Most of us use too much of these products, which paradoxically causes our clothes to wear worse. Excess detergent simply remains on the fabric.

Many experts advise against using fabric softeners as they settle on the materials and the device. In fact, you can give them up without any harm. Our wallet will also benefit from this. And if we care about softness and smell, a better solution will be to use ordinary vinegar and essential oil.

A very important thing that we often forget about is cleaning and maintaining the washing machine. The fact that we regularly run it with water and detergents does not mean that the device cleans itself. Pay special attention to the detergent container and around the seals. And of course, you also need to clean or replace the filter from time to time.

