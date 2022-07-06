RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy HenleyBusinessSchool - Top-tier UK institution, Henley Business School introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students
#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

If you're a working professional looking to chart a new career path or a recently graduated student with a goal to gain more qualifications, studying abroad can be an amazing choice for you. Overseas education offers students a myriad of fantastic benefits such as the opportunity to explore the world, create multinational professional connections, gain working experience - and of course, learn at top class institutions. While the benefits to studying abroad might be exciting, the cost can be intimidating - especially if you're on a budget.

Recommended articles

Fortunately, a lot of excellent schools abroad offer scholarships and discounts to make it financially easier for International students to study with them. One of such is the Henley Business School Alumni Africa Scholarship.

#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students
#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students Pulse Nigeria

As a top-tier institution, the Henley Business School is one of a selection of global business schools to hold triple-accredited status from the UK, European and US awarding bodies. Most recently, the Henley Business School, University of Reading UK, launched the Alumni Africa Scholarship worth £5,000 for each self-funded student who enrols for the September 2022 academic session - giving international applicants a substantial reduction in their tuition fees.

Want to know more about the Scholarship and how to apply for it? Keep reading.

About the Henley Business School Alumni Africa Scholarship

The Henley Business School, University of Reading UK, Alumni Africa Scholarship is designed to financially support students from Nigeria looking to apply for the following courses; MSc Management, MSc Management (International Business), MSc Finance, MSc Investment Management and MSc Real Estate. Students applying from Nigeria will be automatically considered for the scholarship if provided they have conditional offer and enrol for the September 2022 start date. No further scholarship application is required.

How to apply

You can apply for the September 2022 academic start date and be eligible for a £5,000 automatic scholarship as the application deadline is Monday, August 22, 2022.

To take advantage of the scholarship opportunity, send an email to oeribake@oxfordinternational.com or call/WhatsApp the number, +234 916 919 9177.

For more information, visit

https://live.henley.ac.uk/page/henley-business-school-alumni-africa-scholarship

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBy HenleyBusinessSchool

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Why women feel depressed during their period

Why women feel depressed during their period

3 things that need to change at Nigerian weddings

3 things that need to change at Nigerian weddings

#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

#UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

5 things you can do with chocolate apart from eating it

5 things you can do with chocolate apart from eating it

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

Trending

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Imagine if your shop is near the Ojuelegba shrine [Wikicommons]

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)