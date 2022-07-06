UKStudy: Henley Business School, introduces £5,000 automatic scholarship for Nigerian students

Fortunately, a lot of excellent schools abroad offer scholarships and discounts to make it financially easier for International students to study with them. One of such is the Henley Business School Alumni Africa Scholarship.

As a top-tier institution, the Henley Business School is one of a selection of global business schools to hold triple-accredited status from the UK, European and US awarding bodies. Most recently, the Henley Business School, University of Reading UK, launched the Alumni Africa Scholarship worth £5,000 for each self-funded student who enrols for the September 2022 academic session - giving international applicants a substantial reduction in their tuition fees.

Want to know more about the Scholarship and how to apply for it? Keep reading.

About the Henley Business School Alumni Africa Scholarship

The Henley Business School, University of Reading UK, Alumni Africa Scholarship is designed to financially support students from Nigeria looking to apply for the following courses; MSc Management, MSc Management (International Business), MSc Finance, MSc Investment Management and MSc Real Estate. Students applying from Nigeria will be automatically considered for the scholarship if provided they have conditional offer and enrol for the September 2022 start date. No further scholarship application is required.

How to apply

You can apply for the September 2022 academic start date and be eligible for a £5,000 automatic scholarship as the application deadline is Monday, August 22, 2022.

To take advantage of the scholarship opportunity, send an email to oeribake@oxfordinternational.com or call/WhatsApp the number, +234 916 919 9177.

