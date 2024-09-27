The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

During this time, you might find yourself craving comfort foods and drinks to help you feel better. Soda is often one of those tempting options—it’s fizzy, sweet, and satisfying. But did you know that drinking soda during your period might actually make your symptoms worse?

Soda contains sugar, caffeine, and carbonation, all of which can have side effects that may increase period discomfort. Here are other side effects:

Bloating

Bloating is a common issue during menstruation, and drinking soda can make it worse. The bubbles in soda are made up of carbon dioxide, which can add gas to your digestive system. This extra gas can cause bloating and make your stomach feel even more swollen than it already does during your period. So if you want to reduce that uncomfortable bloated feeling, it might be best to skip the soda and drink something flat, like water or herbal tea.

Worsens cramps

Another one of the most common side effects of drinking soda during menstruation is worsened cramps. Soda contains caffeine, which can increase tension in your muscles, making cramps more painful. Caffeine can also narrow blood vessels, reducing blood flow and making period cramps even more uncomfortable. If you already have painful cramps, cutting back on soda can help reduce the discomfort and help you relax.

Increases sugar cravings and mood swings

Soda is packed with sugar, which can cause a quick spike in your blood sugar levels. You might feel good for a short time, but it can quickly lead to a crash, leaving you feeling tired, moody, and craving even more sugar. During your period, hormonal changes can already cause mood swings and food cravings. Drinking soda can make these feelings even more intense, leading to more ups and downs and leaving you feeling worse.

Worsens fatigue

Menstruation makes you feel tired or fatigued. Soda might seem like a quick way to get an energy boost, but the sugar and caffeine can make you feel even more tired once the initial high wears off. This "sugar crash" can leave you feeling more exhausted than before. Instead of relying on soda for energy, try drinking water or a smoothie for a healthier way to stay hydrated and energised.

5. Dehydrates your body

During your period, staying hydrated is important for managing symptoms like headaches, cramps, and bloating. However, soda is not a good way to stay hydrated. The caffeine in soda can cause your body to lose more water, leading to dehydration. Dehydration can make your period symptoms worse and leave you feeling tired and sluggish. Instead of soda, drinking plenty of water or herbal teas can help you stay hydrated and feel better during your period.

It's okay to treat yourself now and then, but being mindful of how soda affects your body can make your period a little easier to handle.

