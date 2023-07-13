Breaking news:
3 foods and drinks that can worsen your period cramps

Anna Ajayi

The most dreadful time for a woman is during her period.

A woman on her period must avoid these foods [Pinterest]
A woman on her period must avoid these foods [Pinterest]

It can be so uncomfortable and downright annoying. And to top it off, you have to act like everything's fine when it feels like World War III is happening down there.

While some luckily do not experience cramps, many others have it worse and unfortunately, I’m that girl, that girl is me. During my period, I become irritable, I hate everybody, my cramps are the worst, and I twist myself up in weird positions just to find even the slightest relief from the pain. It feels as though someone is drilling a hole in my abdomen, and the feeling it's far from pleasant.

The struggles [Upworthy]
The struggles [Upworthy]
If you're like me, you probably already know to be prepared with painkillers days before, otherwise, blood will flow—quite literally. I usually make sure to have Felvin on hand so that I can take it at the first sight of blood. That's just one part of the problem partially solved. But what about the mood swings and cravings?

Speaking of cravings, when trying to appease those urges by munching on comfort foods, you should be aware that certain foods can actually worsen your cramps, and that's something you definitely want to avoid. Since many women aren't aware of this, I decided to be a sweetheart and provide you with this information freely. Read on to find out the foods you must steer clear of while on your period:

Avoid junks while on your period [Pinterest]
Avoid junks while on your period [Pinterest]

Simply avoid this. It's best to steer clear of sugary foods during your period. We've all heard this advice since our secondary school days.

I vividly remember my friend back then warning me about my indulgence in sugary snacks, claiming they would clog my blood and disrupt its flow. Obviously, I didn't pay much attention to her then, and let me tell you, I paid the price that day—it was a dreadful school day for me.

While my friend's explanation wasn't entirely correct, there is some truth to the effects of sugary foods during menstruation.

Consuming sugary foods during your period can cause your blood sugar levels to rise and drop dramatically, worsening cramps. You should know that your blood sugar fluctuates a lot when you are menstruating.

If you consume more sweeteners during this phase, it adds fuel to fire. So, when those cravings hit, try your best to avoid indulging in things like ice cream, chocolates, and every other “ijekuje” that may worsen your cramps.

I actually wrote an article specifically about what chocolates do to you during your period, and you can check it out here if you'd like to learn more.

Avoid alcohol while on your period [Pinterest]
Avoid alcohol while on your period [Pinterest]

I'll be honest, I don't see why anyone will want to take alcohol while on their period. I mean, look at you lying there, clutching your tummy in pain, and the thought that crosses your mind is, "Oh, maybe alcohol could help. Let me give it a try."

It's weird, but hey, some people actually entertain the idea. Just the other day, I came across a comment on my social media page that caught my attention. I had posted about cramps, sharing how I cope with mine, and I asked the question: "How do you deal with cramps?" To my surprise, one girl responded that she takes Smirnoff Ice or any type of gin. You can access the video here.

Now, whether you relate to this girl's approach or you're simply curious to learn, you must know that alcohol can disrupt hormone levels and cause dehydration which could potentially intensify cramps. It's best to cut down on alcohol consumption during your period and just drink water. Trust me, your body will thank you.

Avoid caffeine drinks while on your period [Flickr]
Avoid caffeine drinks while on your period [Flickr]

Some people are true caffeine addicts, always making excuses that it helps them work better. While it's true that caffeine can give you that extra boost to power through your work, as a woman, you must be aware that it may not be best to indulge during your period. I understand that you have responsibilities and rely on coffee to get things done, but you need to set your priorities right during this time.

It’s unfair, I know. I mean the Nigerian government should pass a law granting all women a well-deserved break from work during their periods. But who runs the world? Men who can't possibly relate to our experiences.

Some inconsiderate ones might even brush it off saying, "You're making this a big deal. It's not that serious." If a guy ever tells me that while I'm enduring excruciating pain, believe you me, blood will flow.

Never tell a girl she's overreacting [BoredPanda]
Never tell a girl she's overreacting [BoredPanda]

But I digress.

Back to the point. Just be aware that beverages like coffee, black tea, and energy drinks contain caffeine, which can constrict blood vessels and potentially intensify cramps. So my fellow sisters in the bloody struggle, do avoid it.

